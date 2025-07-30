The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill unleashes his fury at Grace?

Bill has been on an apology tour on The Bold and the Beautiful as of late, but what will happen when he finds out that Grace used him for money?

Bill (Don Diamont) is finally getting back to being the Dollar Bill everyone knows and loves. The media tycoon, though rough around the edges and cutthroat in the boardroom, loves his sons and will do anything for them. That got lost while Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park) were in his life, but he’s trying to atone for his mistakes by doing everything possible to save Liam’s (Scott Clifton) life — even ponying up a million dollars for a highly experimental surgery.

However, it looks like Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) may have been taking the millionaire for a ride, and she used his son to make it happen.

We’ve talked about how far back Grace’s deception goes; it’s quite possible she saw an opportunity to make money as soon as the Spencer heir came into the hospital with a head injury. All it would take is some fake scans created in his name and the words “inoperable tumor” attached to it to trick Liam, his friends and Grace’s colleagues. Why would anyone think to question her authority on his diagnosis?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) are now questioning what really happened with Liam, and they’re not going to rest until they have answers. Grace has been avoiding everyone, but she can only stay away so long.

At the moment, Bill thinks Liam has been saved by a miracle cure. He never stopped to think that the miraculous surgery took place outside a hospital, that his son was sent home the same day he had brain surgery and he had to wire a million dollars into the doctor’s account for it to happen.

After apologizing for getting Luna out of jail, a decision that led to Liam being shot, Bill is focused on atonement. The saving grace (no pun intended) is that he thinks Grace saved Liam’s life. Imagine what he’s going to do if he finds out that isn’t really the case.

There are two possible outcomes here. Either Liam was never sick to begin with and he was only suffering the aftereffects of his head trauma, or he truly does have an inoperable brain tumor and Grace only pretended to remove it. If Liam was never sick, then he can go back to living his life. If he still has a tumor, though, then he’s still dying while everyone — including him — thinks he’s been healed.

When Bill catches wind of this treachery, he’s going to be furious. Unlike working to get Luna released from prison, which was all his fault, this time around someone took advantage of him and put his son’s life in danger. That’s not going to fly with Protective Papa Bill.

Only time will tell what Grace is really up to, and heaven help her if Bill finds out she played him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.