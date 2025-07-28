The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 24, 2025: 'you could lose her forever'

Eric pleads with Ridge to change his mind while Nick tries to recruit an accomplice in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 24, 2025.

We begin today at the Spencer Estate, where Liam (Scott Clifton) looks at his get well card and assures Kelly that he’s ok while Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) look on. The nurse reveals that his vital signs are good, and he credits Kelly and Beth. Bill says his little girls are what gives him strength. Steffy can’t believe it, but she has to admit that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is a hero, too.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks into Il Giardino to find Sheila playing games with the staff. He tells a foot joke, which makes her laugh. When Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in, she looks surprised to see him. He says he wanted to check on her and to thank her for what she did to protect Steffy. She looks at Deacon, who smiles at her. Sheila looks thrilled.

Katie (Heather Tom) can’t believe Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Ridge that she wants to bring Nick on her work trip. She tells her sister that he wasn’t happy about it.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is in the office with Eric (John McCook) when he gets some paperwork from the shipping department. It has been stuck on Nick’s ship because he was messing with Ridge. Ridge pledges to protect the people he cares about.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) welcomes Nick (Jack Wagner) into Eric’s house. After greeting each other with jokes and pleasantries, he says he needs her “take” on something as a “woman involved with Ridge.” She reminds him that they’re engaged, and he thinks that’s enough to end Brooke’s pursuit of Ridge.

Kelly tells Liam that she loved their father-daughter dance. Bill suggests that he and Kelly go to the kitchen for a snack so Steffy can have time with Liam. Liam can’t believe Kelly almost lost both of her parents on the same day. He recalls that the first thing he saw was Sheila on the floor, shot by her own granddaughter.

Sheila can’t fathom the idea that Finn is there to thank her, but he wants to express his gratitude for what she did at the beach house. Sheila took a bullet to protect Steffy. “That was a very courageous thing to do,” he tells her.

Nick asks if Taylor knows about the Forrester trip to Italy. He needs to be in Naples for business anyway, so he wants Taylor to accompany him to help him with his plans.

Brooke assures Katie that she’s not trying to steal Ridge away by going to Italy with Nick. Katie can’t imagine Ridge was happy hearing Nick’s name. Brooke knows that it would have been disrespectful to Ridge and Eric to bring Nick while she’s away on business.

Eric asks Ridge if he’s going to protect Brooke from Nick. He asks what would happen if Nick shows up on his own, given that he could do just that even though he’s not invited.

Liam and Steffy discuss the details of the attack. There was a struggle and the gun went off, Steffy says. “And then Sheila ended up with eight toes.” Liam credits Finn for saving his life on the operating table and now he owes her. Steffy hopes Sheila can keep up what she’s done.

Sheila tells Finn she did what anyone would do. Deacon wants her to give herself more credit. Finn says he’ll never forget what she did. Sheila tells them that Luna carried a lot of scars from her past and she doesn’t think Luna truly meant to harm anyone.

Nick admits he’s been enjoying Brooke’s company. He notes their history together, and Taylor imagines that he’d like to make more history with her. Nick agrees, and he credits Naples as the perfect place to do it.

Katie wonders what Taylor thinks about all of it. Brooke knows Taylor would love for Brooke to fall madly in love with Nick so she can leave Ridge alone.

Ridge reminds Eric that he’s in love with Taylor and they’re getting married. Eric is aware of that, but he thinks the engagement is based on a “flimsy foundation” based on a misunderstanding. He reminds Ridge that Stephanie was “pigheaded” about Brooke but she still cared about her. He knows Ridge loves Taylor but she’s not his Logan and they both know it.

Steffy was terrified seeing Liam get shot, thinking she’d lost him. She couldn’t even say goodbye, and it was all because of Luna. But Liam lived. He not only survived being shot, but he beat cancer. “I’m so grateful for the miracle of you,” she says.

Sheila is delighted that Finn is there, but Luna’s life was cut short and she can imagine Finn feels conflicted. She knows he must be hurting, too.

Nick says that if Taylor comes to Italy, they could double date. She reminds him that it’s a business trip and it’s about fashion. She’s a psychiatrist. She’s also not feeling insecure about it. Nick doesn’t think she’s being honest with herself. He’s seen the fashion show and he knows Eric is rooting for Brooke. What if it happens again?

Brooke assures Katie she’s going to Italy for business. Katie knows she’ll be there with Ridge, and when Brooke says Eric will be there, too, Katie points out that Eric is rooting for her to be with Ridge.

Ridge tells Eric to drop it, but he won’t do it. “Not while you’re treating Brooke the way you are. It’s so unfair. You could lose her forever.”

Liam says words won’t express how blessed he feels after spending so much time trying to prepare to say goodbye. There’s no one he loves more than Steffy, Hope, Beth and Kelly. Steffy is so glad he’s not going anywhere.

Finn doesn’t really want to talk about Luna, but he wants to thank her for saving Steffy. Sheila says people really can change and Deacon agrees that he’s seen it firsthand in her. Sheila grabs Deacon’s hand and says she is better because of Deacon, and she thinks Luna could have changed it Luna had the right opportunity.

Taylor refuses to “throw shade” at her future father-in-law, but Nick doesn’t think it’s right that Eric is trying to separate them while she’s living in his house. That’s why Nick thinks Taylor should be in Naples keeping an eye on her fiance.

Brooke thinks about all of the magic in Italy, daydreaming about all of the memories there. She smiles.

Eric tells Ridge that he put Brooke in the fashion show for a reason. He understands why Ridge wants to marry Taylor for the kids, but his life with Taylor would “pale” next to his life with Brooke. What scares Eric is if Ridge woke up and realized Brooke was gone.

Brooke daydreams about Ridge while Ridge stares resolutely at his father.