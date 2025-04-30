The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 30, 2025: 'I am your Logan'

Brooke presses Ridge about his feelings in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 30, 2025.

We begin today’s episode at Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, where she’s on the phone talking about the show. Hope (Annika Noelle) walks in and hears her talking. Brooke ends the call and Hope applauds her mother for being the “talk of the fashion show.” Hope may not work there, but she hears everything.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Eric (John McCook) that he appreciates his “dedication” to his love life, but Eric corrects him and says it’s Brooke’s dedication. Eric says Brooke hasn’t given up on Ridge, but when Ridge says she betrayed him, Eric says he thought so, too, but he made a mistake and it’s time for Ridge to forget about it and move on with his life. “With Brooke.”

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks into the dressing room and sees a picture of Hope on the cover of a magazine. He thinks back to the time they spent together, and how she told him he makes her feel safe and protected. He thinks back to all of their moments together, and all of their kisses. Zende (Delon De Metz) walks in and says he’s been talking to a certain “fragrance expert” and they need to talk.

Katie (Heather Tom) wants to know the truth from Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) and what’s really going on with Carter. Is she using him? Daphne says nothing.

Zende laughs when Carter tries to blow off the questions. He wants to know what the deal is between them.

Katie says she overheard what Daphne said about being in LA to undermine Hope and Carter’s relationship. She wants a straight answer: is she still playing Carter?

Brooke wishes Hope had been there to see how things turned out. She knows it must have been difficult for Hope not to be there, but Hope says this time has been good for her. Now she sees that how she and Carter did things was wrong, but she’s more interested in knowing how things are between Brooke and Ridge.

Ridge accuses Eric of playing god. Eric says he knows Ridge belongs with Brooke. Ridge needs to stop living his life with two different women. “We both know where this ends,” Eric says. It ends with Brooke.

Carter says there’s nothing going on with Daphne, but when Zende smiles he admits Daphne doesn’t see things that way. Carter says he wants to fix things with Hope.

Daphne thinks she knows what’s going on — Katie used to date Carter. Katie says she cares about him, yes, but she’s also thinking about her niece. She won’t let Daphne let anything happen to Carter or Hope.

Brooke says there was chemistry on stage between her and Ridge. Hope can’t believe Taylor locked them both in the vault. Hope is glad Brooke had her moment with Ridge. She eventually says she’s sorry that her actions led to Brooke losing her relationship with Ridge. She wants to make it right and make it up to her mother. If Brooke wants to be with Ridge, then Hope wants it, too.

Eric asks Ridge what he’s doing with his life. There’s no one out there like Brooke. Ridge agrees, but he says Taylor makes him happy, too. Eric loves that Taylor makes him happy, but she’s not the love of Ridge’s life. He’s been Brooke and Ridge’s champion for a very long time, and he points out Ridge isn’t married or engaged. “Go back to Brooke,” Eric says. “It’s where you belong.”

Brooke appreciates what Hope is saying. Hope says that while she still has issues with Ridge, she knows he makes her mother happy. Brooke knows that Ridge is her destiny and she believes Ridge knows it.

Murielle Hilaire in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter appreciates Zende’s concern, but he insists that they’re coworkers. He wants to focus on Hope. He has something with Hope and he wants to fix things with her. Zende points out that Daphne is beautiful, which gives Carter pause.

Katie wants to know how Daphne feels about Carter. Is Daphne only believing the lies Steffy has told her. Daphne says she has her own intentions with Carter, and Katie says she’s invested in Carter’s well-being. Daphne admits she’s in love with Carter.

Ridge is sitting at his desk as Brooke walks in. He says the feedback is great, and Brooke says that people liked seeing them on the runway. People see their chemistry, she says, and the whole fashion industry wants them back. Does Ridge want that?

Katie doesn’t believe Daphne is in love considering that Daphne came to LA to break up his relationship. Daphne admits she’s never felt this way before. She wanted to help Steffy, but as she got to know Carter and see how kind and caring he is, she fell for him. She’s in love with Carter. Carter walks in and asks what’s going on. Daphne says they were just talking about him. They both care and respect him, and they want the best for him.

Brooke says the fashion industry misses them. They want the designer and his muse. She calls the moment on the runway “incredible” as she thinks back to their time on stage together. Ridge agrees it was incredible and unforgettable. She looked amazing, he says, but it wasn’t real. His father staged it all for the business. Brooke reminds him that Eric has always cheered for them and he wants them to be together. She points out that their chemistry is undeniable. Brooke knows she wants him back, but does he want it? “I am your Logan, now and always,” she says as she wraps her arms around him.