The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 29, 2025: "Soon, Ridge, soon"

Taylor is concerned about the feedback from the fashion show in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 29, 2025.

We begin today at the Forrester Mansion, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is on the phone answering questions about the showstopper. When the person he’s talking to mentions Brooke’s beauty, Ridge has to agree. After the call, he’s whisked away to memories of Portofino, hearing his father’s words in his head saying it was his best moment with Brooke. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and congratulates him on another successful show. She loves seeing how happy he is, and he’s happy to be there with her.

At her house, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Katie and Eric (John McCook) that she barely got any sleep after the fashion show and Katie says the buzz is still going after her stunning walk. Seeing her with Ridge was incredible, and Eric says he was trying to help his son get back with the woman he belongs with.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is at the office sampling the fragrance when Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) walks in. She asks how he feels and he says he’s grateful for what the fragrance line will do for the company. She says it’s all a credit to the man he is for returning the company to the Forresters. She’s never met a man like him and she says he should be proud. He says it wasn’t about him, but she insists that what Ridge said about his contributions to the company proves that he had the right vision and she’s happy to be there with him.

Katie says Eric has always given so much support to the Logans, and he’s equally grateful. Eric wants to head to the office to hear what everyone is saying about the show, and he wants to hear from Ridge. As much as he admires Taylor, he thinks Ridge belongs with Brooke.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrives at Eric’s house with after fashion show fatigue. Steffy says she was talking with Katie before she got there and the orders are up. She says people are saying the show was nostalgic thanks to Brooke’s role, which gives Taylor pause. Ridge tries to make excuses, saying it won’t change how he feels about her, but she doesn’t look so sure. Neither does Steffy.

Ridge says he has to go to the office and make sure Steffy will be there. She says she’ll follow shortly after some time alone with Taylor. Once Ridge is gone, Steffy can see that her mother is upset.

Daphne hopes she was able to help Carter find his way, and he thanks her for being part of the team that supported him. When he mentions Hope, though, she tells him to forget Hope so that they can build something together. Zende () is walking by the showroom and sees Daphne trying to make a move.

Katie and Brooke talk about all of the attention the photos of Brooke are getting. Katie can hardly keep up with them. Brooke is hopeful that things might change after the way Ridge looked at her from the runway, even though he went home with Taylor. Katie thinks Taylor knows her time with Ridge is limited.

Taylor loves spending time with her daughter but she wonders if Steffy is needed at the office after such a big day. All Steffy wants to think about is her mother and Ridge’s feelings for Brooke after the show, and whether his feelings for Brooke “reignited.”

Rebecca Budig and Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Eric finds Ridge sketching in the office. Ridge tells his father to get the door and then asks how he thinks the show went. Eric thinks it was a great success, and Ridge agrees, but he wants to know about the showstopper “stunt” Eric pulled.

Zende walks in and tells Carter that Will is looking for him. After Carter leaves, Zende asks Daphne what he walked into. She plays it off, but he asks if she has feelings for Carter.

Katie tells Brooke to prepare for some change after the audience’s reaction. No one could take their eyes off of her. Brooke says that when Ridge looked at her after so much time apart, “it was pure magic.” Katie truly believes that Ridge has to be past his feelings of betrayal. Brooke knows that Taylor still thinks Ridge feels betrayed, especially after their time in the vault, but Katie is convinced it’s about to change.

Taylor says she’s not naive, and she’s seen Brooke’s tricks before. She’s not going to sit back and watch it happen again. Steffy says Ridge already made it clear he cares about Taylor, not Brooke, but Taylor isn’t convinced.

Ridge wants to know why Eric didn’t tell him that Brooke was modeling the showstopper gown, the one that looks just like the Portofino gown. Eric says he wanted to “change things up” at the last moment. Ridge is furious about being blindsided, but Eric says he saw “awe” and “admiration” and he knows this was the right thing to do. Eric refuses to let Ridge talk over him. He wanted to show people they were all back together, and he goes on to say that Ridge didn’t just see a woman in a gown, he saw his future. He saw himself with Brooke.

Zende can’t believe Daphne developed real feelings for Carter, and Daphne admits she didn’t see that coming. But Carter isn’t like other men. As Zende mentions Daphne and Steffy’s plot to break up Hope and Carter, Katie is backstage and hears them talking. Zende asks if Daphne’s feelings go beyond their plot, and he asks if that’s why Daphne doesn’t want him to know about their plan. Zende warns her that if this gets out, it will impact more than just Daphne and Carter. She appreciates his discretion.

After he leaves, Katie walks out and asks Daphne what her secret is. How do her scents manage to attract people the way they do? Is it like a potion? Daphne pretends not to know what she’s talking about. Katie asks if it’s like something that could manipulate someone…someone like Carter.

Steffy reminds her mother that Ridge made a commitment to her. She doesn’t have to worry about Brooke.

Ridge says he’s not the man he used to be. He committed to Taylor and after all the times he hurt her, he’s not going to hurt her again. Eric admires it, but Taylor isn’t Brooke and he truly believes Ridge belongs with Brooke. When Ridge says Brooke betrayed him, Eric says he felt the same way but it’s an overreaction. Yes, she took the CEO position, but now they know she did it for Ridge. That means Brooke also has a broken heart, because now Ridge has moved in with Taylor and hurt Brooke. Eric says Brooke is ready to forgive Ridge and he needs to look at his future. He can’t deny his future is with Brooke.

Ridge thinks back to the fashion show and seeing Brooke standing there.

“Soon, Ridge,” Brooke says. “Soon.”