The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 23, 2025: 'this is our time'

Ridge expresses his love for Taylor while Brooke celebrates Hope and Carter getting back together in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 23, 2025.

We wrap up the week at Forrester Creations, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) she’s not questioning anything about their relationship. She knows he and Brooke have history with their customers and that’s part of his industry. She truly believes in the two of them, “despite Brooke.” He smiles at her.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that she doesn’t want to give up on Ridge. Hope knows that his relationship with Taylor came as a result of taking the CEO position. Brooke appreciates that Hope told Ridge that the takeover was wrong. Hope says she’s recently come to understand that life is too short for grudges, so if Brooke wants to be with Ridge, she wants her to be with him.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) can’t believe that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has fallen in love again…with Hope.

Taylor giggles as Ridge tells her that her smile is “more radiant” when she’s confident. He wants to be sure that seeing him with Brooke on the runway doesn’t bother her. She’s happy that the show was a hit, and Brooke deserves credit for her starring role. But Ridge comes home to Taylor every night, so she wins.

Brooke is thrilled to hear that Hope is back with Carter again. She’s so happy for her daughter.

Daphne reminds Carter what Hope said to Liam, but he says he misinterpreted them. He’s the man Hope wants. “I’m her future.”

Ridge says he enjoys this version of Taylor because this confident version of her is the woman he fell in love with. He likes her a lot, he teases, telling her that she’s “transformed” his life and made him see that love doesn’t have to be complicated. They joke about drama, but he appreciates being able to hold each other after the drama and “making love with wild abandon.” And growing old together.

Brooke wasn’t sure Hope would get back with Carter, but she’s glad it happened. Hope admits she was still feeling hurt, but she understands that guilt isn’t worth it. A friend reminded her that all of those moments shouldn’t be wasted on anger. They’re human and they all make mistakes, but what she has with Carter is special, and they want to make the most of it, no matter “how much time” they have left. Hope is forced to backtrack when Brooke says she’s sounding “morbid.”

Daphne can’t process that Carter misunderstood what Hope said. She warns Carter that Hope is trying to make excuses, but he says it was a complete misunderstanding. She hates thinking he’s putting his trust in her, and she could hurt him. He says nothing — and no one — is ever going to come between them.

Taylor asks Ridge if he ever thinks about everything they’ve been through. She points out that they have so much history, and they were different people in the early days. He agrees that they’re older and wiser, and she jokes about aging. She appreciates where they are after working so hard. “This is it, Ridge, finally,” she says. “This is our time. The best chapter of our lives.” She kisses him.

Brooke is glad one of them is figuring things out, noting that life is difficult and people make mistakes. Hope says it’s a relief after the craziness she’s been through the past few weeks. Brooke says Hope has a bright future ahead of her. Hope sighs, thinking about telling Carter about Liam’s condition.

Carter tells Daphne that he knows this isn’t what she wanted to hear. Daphne can’t believe Carter is saying this, because why else would Hope say those words if she didn’t mean them? Surely Hope wants to be with Liam, and she’s going to be with Liam. Carter says that won’t be the case. His tone is sober, because he knows the truth. He says that Daphne has been wonderful and he appreciates that she was there for him, but they’re not going to end up together. She knows how much Carter cares for Hope. “Au revoir, Carter Walton,” she says as she walks out the door.

There’s a knock on Carter’s door. It’s Hope, and she greets him with a hug. He asks how Brooke felt about the news that they’re together, and he’s glad Brooke kept encouraging him. They pledge to be “all in” with each other, and she believes in him. She knows he won’t let her down again.

Ridge is in his office, alone, and he thinks back to his time with Taylor and how she mentioned their shared history.

Taylor is thinking the same thing. “A lifetime of memories, and many more to come.”

Ridge looks at the photo of Brooke on the runway. He thinks about Brooke telling him that she wants to move forward with their lives, as she asks if he wants a future together. She wants him to come home, and she wants to be his Logan again. He thinks back to their wedding. He thinks of their time in Rome, where he asked her to be “his Logan forever.”

Brooke, in the design office, thinks about her memories with Ridge and says that after all they’ve been through, she believes in him and in their destiny.

Ridge closes his laptop, a thoughtful look on his face.