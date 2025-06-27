The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 27, 2025: 'I'm never going to let you go'

Brooke gets the rundown about Ridge’s engagement in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 27, 2025.

Nick (Jack Wagner) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he was surprised to see the proposal. When she asks about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), she’s stunned to learn he said yes. She never believed Ridge would want that.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) tells Ridge how much she loves her engagement ring. He’s glad she brought it to the restaurant so he could put it on her finger, and he’s happy she’s wearing it again. He still looks conflicted, though.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Tanner Novlan), Electra (Laneya Grace) and Baker (Dan Martin) watch Will (Crew Morrow) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) talk about Steffy. When Will says he wishes there’s something they could do about Steffy keeping Luna from Finn, Luna smiles and says there is — they can get rid of her. Steffy is thrilled they finally have her admission of guilt. Electra and Finn ask Baker what more he needs, but he insists they need more details to solidify his case.

Unfortunately, Luna doesn’t want to talk about Steffy and would rather focus on kissing Will… until he pulls away. Luna demands to know what he’s really doing there.

Ridge tells Taylor he never expected her to surprise him like that, while she’s excited to start their lives together.

Brooke knows Taylor was desperate, because Taylor knew Ridge would never propose. She’s struggling to understand what’s happening while Nick assures her he knows what he heard and they’re actually engaged.

Luna wants to know if Will is messing with her. She knows he and Electra were in love, but Will says he knows the relationship with Electra was never going to work out. Luna says she really likes Will but he keeps asking her questions about Steffy. He says she’s all alone and he wants to help, but Luna would rather spend their time naked. When she rips his shirt open, she sees that he’s wearing a wire.

Seeing the ring reminds Ridge of St. Thomas, which was like yesterday. He hopes their next chapter will be easier than the last one. Taylor knows Steffy will be happy to help plan the wedding and Kelly will be an amazing flower girl. Ridge says everyone will be happy, but Taylor knows of at least one person who won’t.

Brooke asks Nick what happened and what Ridge and Taylor said? He relates everything that Taylor said to Ridge, admitting Ridge seemed a little taken aback by Taylor’s conversation. He says Taylor had an engagement ring from a long time ago. Brooke looks devastated that the engagement “is really happening.”

Baker calls for backup while Will tells Luna to calm down. She says Will never cared for her and she knows Steffy put him up to this. She knows Will wants her to slip up and she can’t believe that he’d stoop so low to trap her. He tells her she needs help and shouldn’t be putting people’s lives at risk. When she says she’s had her fun, her face twists angrily.

Taylor knows that Brooke will never support their relationship. Ridge also knows it’s going to be a blow for her. He says they were kids together and it’s going to be tough for her. Taylor says Brooke thinks Ridge left her because he was betrayed, but now he knows that she was trying to help… and he’s still there with her. That means they love each other.

Crew Morrow and Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Nick is sorry to deliver the bad news. Brooke thought Ridge would “wake up” and see that she had been fighting for him. Nick says it’s time for Brooke to fight for herself. Ridge, he says, has been pitting Taylor and Brooke against each other for so long. “Do you really want to live this way” he asks? Nick says he was going to Italy, but he’s not going to leave while she’s like this. He tells her he’ll help her pick up the pieces. “You’re not alone.”

Taylor asks how RJ will feel about them getting married. Ridge knows he’ll be disappointed that Ridge and Brooke won’t be getting back together. Taylor hopes he’ll give his blessing, but he knows Brooke won’t be thrilled. Taylor knows Brooke is going to beg him to change his mind. Ridge says Brooke will always be in his heart; they have family together, including their son. She will always be part of him. He has to tell her.

Brooke never thought it would come to this. She doesn’t know how she missed it, but Nick says Ridge can never commit to anyone. He suspects Ridge is going to break Taylor’s heart and come back to Brooke, but she can change it. This time she has another choice, he says. They think back to their previous wedding, where Nick told her he’s been looking for her his whole life, “and I’m never going to let you go.” And then, after a kiss at the altar, they got on his yacht — the Shady Marlin — and set sail off into the sunset. Back in the present, Nick kisses Brooke.

Will says Luna should never have been freed from prison, and though Bill got her out of jail, he’s going to be the Spencer to put her back. Luna pulls her gun out and says he doesn’t know her as well as he thinks. Will looks at the gun in her hand as she says she’ll do “anything” to avoid going back to prison.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.