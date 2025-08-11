TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 12, including the next episode of The Great British Sewing Bee
The new thriller In Flight also starts on Channel 4.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, August 12 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm
While we’ve loved every Sewing Bee theme, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Week is always one we can all get behind. The first challenge set by judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young involves making a workwear jacket from a zero-waste pattern. ‘Oh my God, there’s maths!’ is the heartfelt cry from one sewer – and if just one calculation is wrong, the whole jacket won’t work out. Next, the Transformation sees tents abandoned at music festivals turned into festival outfits, while the Made to Measure takes inspiration from ‘Make Do and Mend’.
In Flight, Channel 4, 9 pm
Katherine Kelly soars onto screens in a turbulent six-part thriller about a single mum whose life spirals when her son is jailed for murder in Bulgaria. Desperate to keep Sonny (Harry Cadby) safe while serving 15 years for a murder he swears he didn’t commit, flight attendant Jo Conran is blackmailed into smuggling drugs on board international flights by a dangerous criminal gang. Set across Thailand, Turkey, Bulgaria and the UK, the high-altitude drama also stars Miss Scarlet and the Duke’s Stuart Martin as Jo’s menacing criminal contact Cormac and Great Expectations’ Ashley Thomas as customs officer Dom. Continues until Thursday.
The Repair Shop, BBC1, 8 pm
Chris Shaw fixes a wartime diary chronicling the Nazi occupation of Guernsey, while Dom Chinea and Brenton West take on a paraffin lamp owned by the last stationmaster of Donemana Station in County Tyrone.
The Big Pound Shop Swap, Channel 4, 8 pm
Denise Van Outen has become a consumer champion in C4’s Secrets of the Supermarket… series, and here she heads up an experiment that sees families spend a week trading in higher-range products for cheaper alternatives from bargain stores. In this first episode, Denise tracks the progress of the Phillips clan in Kent as they buy everything from food and cleaning products to beauty items from one discount shop. Will their friends and family realise which are the budget buys when they’re invited to a party?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.