TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 12, including the next episode of The Great British Sewing Bee

Tuesday, August 12

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

While we’ve loved every Sewing Bee theme, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Week is always one we can all get behind. The first challenge set by judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young involves making a workwear jacket from a zero-waste pattern. ‘Oh my God, there’s maths!’ is the heartfelt cry from one sewer – and if just one calculation is wrong, the whole jacket won’t work out. Next, the Transformation sees tents abandoned at music festivals turned into festival outfits, while the Made to Measure takes inspiration from ‘Make Do and Mend’.

In Flight, Channel 4, 9 pm

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Katherine Kelly soars onto screens in a turbulent six-part thriller about a single mum whose life spirals when her son is jailed for murder in Bulgaria. Desperate to keep Sonny (Harry Cadby) safe while serving 15 years for a murder he swears he didn’t commit, flight attendant Jo Conran is blackmailed into smuggling drugs on board international flights by a dangerous criminal gang. Set across Thailand, Turkey, Bulgaria and the UK, the high-altitude drama also stars Miss Scarlet and the Duke’s Stuart Martin as Jo’s menacing criminal contact Cormac and Great Expectations’ Ashley Thomas as customs officer Dom. Continues until Thursday.

The Repair Shop, BBC1, 8 pm

Chris Shaw fixes a wartime diary chronicling the Nazi occupation of Guernsey, while Dom Chinea and Brenton West take on a paraffin lamp owned by the last stationmaster of Donemana Station in County Tyrone.

The Big Pound Shop Swap, Channel 4, 8 pm

(Image credit: Holly Wren / Channel 4)

Denise Van Outen has become a consumer champion in C4’s Secrets of the Supermarket… series, and here she heads up an experiment that sees families spend a week trading in higher-range products for cheaper alternatives from bargain stores. In this first episode, Denise tracks the progress of the Phillips clan in Kent as they buy everything from food and cleaning products to beauty items from one discount shop. Will their friends and family realise which are the budget buys when they’re invited to a party?