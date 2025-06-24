The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 24, 2025: Taylor has a question for Ridge

Taylor wants to live her life with Ridge while Luna reaches out to Will in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 24, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) talk to Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) about Luna’s threat. They want Will and Electra to be aware of the extra security that will be around because of Luna since Electra watches Steffy and Finn’s kids.

Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is in her apartment and can’t believe Steffy is keeping her from her father. There’s a knock at the door. It’s Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who isn’t thrilled to be there even though Luna is.

Katie (Heather Tom) asks Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about an interview, but she can tell Brooke is distracted by Nick. She asks if he’s still in LA? Katie knows Nick wants her back. Brooke says they have kept in touch over the years, mainly through their son Jack, but that's it.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) gives Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) menus and Deacon makes a joke about Hope getting her job back being the reason they got a table. Taylor wants to talk to Ridge about something important.

Katie reminds Brooke they were very close and they still keep in touch. Brooke says she’s still in love with Ridge and always will be.

Taylor wants to talk to Ridge about their future. Nick (Jack Wagner) walks in and sits down, unseen, as Taylor talks about living at Eric’s house and wants to know what’s next.

Luna greets Sheila. Sheila asks if Luna needs help packing, but Luna isn’t leaving LA. Luna says she has nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Sheila promises to help, but Luna says she’s not a stalker.

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) arrives in Malibu to talk about keeping Luna away from Steffy. He’s frustrated that her record has been wiped clean so they can’t charge her with anything. Finn asks if they could lock her up if they could prove that Luna is planning to come after Steffy?

Katie says losing the company was too much for Ridge, but Brooke says she tried to keep him in the loop. Taking the CEO position was a betrayal, she says, but Katie points out that he left her for Taylor. Brooke knows that Ridge loves her, especially after being on the runway with him.

Nick is working from his table, but he can’t help but listen in as Taylor says that she’d live anywhere with Ridge, even if it means living in his father’s house. Ridge wants to know what’s going on and why she’s being so evasive.

Luna says she’s not a threat anymore but her family can’t see her because of Steffy. Sheila tells Luna that unconditional love is her allowing Finn to live his life even though she can’t see him. Luna doesn’t think it’s fair, adding that she’s been staying away from everyone… that is everyone except that “hot” Will Spencer. She sends him a text.

Finn says Luna has been showing up at the house, but that’s not enough to arrest her. Baker thinks Luna will be more cautious with all of the attention she’s under, but Finn doesn’t want to wait for her to snap. Steffy says there’s no way to trap her. Will gets a text and says there might be a way to trap Luna.

Brooke thinks Ridge is with Taylor because he feels “obligated” to be with her. Brooke can’t just stop feeling the way she does, but she’s never felt happier being in someone’s arms. “Ridge always comes back,” she says. She fondly thinks back to their reunions in the past. “I believe that he will come back to me again.”

Ridge asks if Taylor is worried that he doesn’t want Brooke to get together with Nick. Taylor says they’ve been together for a while and she wants to know what kind of a commitment he’s ready to make.

Sheila asks about Luna’s infatuation with Will. She spots an origami crane on her desk and Luna says making them helps her stay distracted from her father.

Will shows he got another text from Luna, a selfie she sent. Electra says she’s been “throwing herself” at Will, calling Luna is obsessed with Will. Will says he can wear a wire and get Luna to admit she’s out to get Steffy, allowing Baker to arrest her.

Baker says it’s a dangerous idea, and Steffy and Finn want to be sure Will understands the risk. Will says that even if Luna can figure out what’s going on, Baker can come in behind him and arrest her. Will insists. He texts Luna that she has a nice tattoo and that he wants to see it in person because he broke up with Electra.

Luna gets the text and is so excited. Sheila listens to her, but she’s skeptical.

In Malibu, Baker makes the arrangements as Will gets another text from Luna with her address. Steffy hopes Luna doesn’t catch on. Will holds Electra and says that when this all works, they won’t have to worry about Luna ever again.

Katie is worried about her sister. Brooke says Ridge has been with Taylor for a while and she’s asked him to come back. He hasn’t returned to her yet, but she’s confident he will. So long as he doesn’t make a mistake.

Ridge reminds Taylor that they’re already living as a couple. She tells him that she woke up beside him this morning and “she knew” what to do. Nick listens in as Taylor talks about their past and how she sees their future together as “husband and wife.” Ridge is stunned as Taylor asks him to marry him as Nick’s expression turns smug.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.