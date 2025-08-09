New on Hulu August 9-15: our editor's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Stream a new sci-fi series, some great action movies and a major live event.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 9-15? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
The big arrival this week is a new series based on one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time. But there are some other great options to stream this week, including a special live event and a major action franchise.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
The Lost City (2022)
- Enjoy this adventure comedy on Hulu starting August 10
Who doesn't love Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum? They both are at their charming best in The Lost City, an action/adventure comedy that is a solid, easy watch from the last few years.
In the movie, Bullock plays an author who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe) who believes her most recent book reveals clues to a real ancient lost city. It falls to her cover model (Tatum) to try and rescue her.
Copshop (2021)
- Under-the-radar crime thriller with a fun Gerard Butler performance is streaming as of August 11
There's a large fan base for Gerard Butler's crime movies Den of Thieves and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, but in my opinion, Copshop is just as fun and is a far superior movie than the Den of Thieves franchise, and we still get Butler showing his rougher side.
In Copshop, a con artist (Frank Grillo) attempts to hide from a lethal assassin (Butler) by getting himself arrested. However, the assassin follows him into the station, with only a rookie cop (Alexis Louder) on duty to handle the situation.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Copshop is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.
Alien: Earth
- The first two episodes of the sci-fi TV series premiere on Hulu on August 12
The Xenomorphs have been terrorizing space for almost 50 years, but they are about to terrorize Earth in the FX/Hulu original series Alien: Earth from Fargo creator Noah Hawley.
With a cast of relatively lesser-known actors, save for Timothy Olyphant, Alien: Earth is one of the more interesting summer TV shows we're getting this year and is worth giving a try.
John Wick movies
- The entire John Wick franchise starts streaming on Hulu on August 15
Not one, not two, not three, but all four John Wick movies arrive on Hulu this week.
The mega-action franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as the world's most dangerous assassin out for revenge against those who have wronged him, has spawned beyond the confines of these four movies (most recently with the spinoff movie Ballerina), and we're even getting a John Wick 5 it seems. But these four movies (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4) remain the gold standard.
Stand Up to Cancer
- A special live stream of the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising event takes place on August 15
Stand Up to Cancer raises money for cancer research, and one of their biggest events is the Stand Up to Cancer event, taking place for the ninth time on August 15.
Hulu will have a special live stream of the event that begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, with host Sheryl Crow and appearances and performances from celebrities, including Dolly Parton.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, , writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include Sinners, One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Michael Balderston on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.