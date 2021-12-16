‘The Lost City’: Trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sandra Bullock adventure movie

Get ready to set off for an adventure with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, as the trio are set to star in The Lost City, a new action comedy that could be one of the early highlights of 2022’s movie calendar.

The Lost City looks to have all the makings of the fun, original concept ideas that Hollywood makes too few of these days with established IP typically being the preferred method. But don’t just take my word for it, read on to find out everything we know about The Lost City and if it is going to be something you will want to check out when it releases in theaters.

First thing’s first, moviegoers will be able to see The Lost City exclusively in movie theaters on March 25. As of right now it is the lone new movie set to be released that weekend.

While big movies like The Lost City are getting away from the simultaneous releases in movie theaters and on streaming services that often happened in 2021 and are reverting to exclusive first-runs on the big screen, we do have a pretty good idea of what the streaming situation will be for The Lost City when it makes its way to digital. As a Paramount Pictures movie, The Lost City is expected to debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service about 30-45 days after its release, just like A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes have done.

‘The Lost City’ plot

The Lost City follows brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage, who has spent her whole career writing romance-adventure novels, and the cover model for her books, Alan. While on tour with Alan promoting her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Alan, hoping to prove he is just as heroic as the character in the books, sets off to rescue her and together they must brave the jungle and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 'The Lost City' (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Lost City definitely has some Romancing the Stone vibes, the 1984 movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, but the original screenplay comes from Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, from a story by Seth Gordon.

‘The Lost City’ cast

The Lost City has a pretty star-studded cast with its main trio of actors — Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

Bullock will star as the author Loretta Sage. While having won an Oscar for her role in The Blind Side, Bullock is very accustomed to the action-comedy genre, having starred in movies like Speed, Miss Congeniality, The Heat and Ocean’s Eight.

Tatum is on board to star as Alan, the cover model that teams up with Bullock’s Sage on the adventure. Tatum is best known for his roles in Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street among others. Tatum has excelled in roles where he gets to flex both his comedy and action muscles, and this should be another fun opportunity for him to do so.

Radcliffe has been tapped to play the eccentric billionaire, Fairfax. The Harry Potter star has relished in playing oddball characters after leaving the wizarding franchise, having had such fantastically weird roles in Swiss Army Man, Horns, Miracle Workers and more. He also has played an eccentric billionaire before in Now You See Me 2.

There’s one more big name attached to The Lost City, Brad Pitt. All we know about Pitt's character we get from the trailer (watch below), as he also attempts to rescue Bullock's character and appears a bit more competent than Tatum's cover model.

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 'The Lost City' (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Additional The Lost City cast members include Patti Harrison (Together Together, Raya and the Last Dragon), Oscar Nuñez (The Office), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

‘The Lost City’ directors

In addition to being part of the screenwriting team, brothers Aaron and Adam Nee are the directors for The Lost City. This is by far the biggest movie that the Brothers Nee have made. Their previous credits include independent movies The Last Romantic and Band of Robbers, as well as some TV shorts and a web series called Clark Kent Has a Dream. Movie fans will be seeing more of their work though, as they are attached to the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.

‘The Lost City’ trailer

The first trailer for The Lost City is here, showcasing much of the misadventures that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's characters are bound for as they traverse through the jungle, some fun looking moments with Daniel Radcliffe and Da'Vine Joy Randolph and a great entrance by Brad Pitt's mysterious character. Watch the full trailer below.