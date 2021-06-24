'Only Murders In The Building' — all you need to know about the comedy series

Only Murders In The Building is the much-anticipated comedy arriving exclusively on Hulu in the US and Star on Disney+ in the UK. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as true crime obsessives Charles, Oliver, and Mabel who team up to solve a grisly murder in their own New York apartment building. But as they become more and more entrenched in the case, they start to realize that a killer might be living amongst them…

Here's all we know so far about Only Murders In The Building...

Only Murders In The Building is a 10-part comedic murder mystery series that launches on 31 August on Hulu in the US and Star on Disney+ in the UK.

What's the plot?

Strangers Charles, Oliver, and Mabel share two things — an exclusive Upper West Side apartment block in New York and an obsession with true crime stories. When a brutal death occurs in their building, the trio decides to put their precise knowledge of true crime to use and investigate the murder themselves.

As they record a podcast to document the case the sleuths begin to unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Add to that the explosive lies they tell one another and the scene is set for intrigue and mystery. Soon the three amateur detectives realize a killer might be living among them and find themselves in imminent danger. Can they unravel the mounting clues before it’s too late?

Is there an Only Murders In The Building trailer?

An official trailer for Only Murders In The Building has been released. "A great murder mystery unpeels itself like an onion!" says Steve Martin's Charles. "Secrets are the fun part," adds Selena Gomez as Mabel. Take a look...

Only Murders In The Building cast — Steve Martin as Charles

American comedy legend Steve Martin, who plays Charles in Only Murders In The Building, was the mainstay of comedy in the 1980s and 1990s, starring in huge hits such as Three Amigos!, Parenthood, The Man With Two Brains, Planes, Trains & Automobiles and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He then went on to star as George Banks in the Father of the Bride series as well as playing bumbling Inspector Clouseau in the 2006 film The Pink Panther and the 2009 sequel.

Only Murders In The New Building star Steve Martin as New Yorker Charles. (Image credit: Disney+)

Selena Gomez as Mabel

Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel, told Variety: “I think the series is going to bring a lot of joy to people. I was on a Zoom with Steve and Marty, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get any work done because they are just so quick in their back-and-forth.’"

Selena has been acting since she was a child, starting her career on the children’s show Barney & Friends in 1992, alongside Demi Lovato. She found fame as Alex Russo in the hit TV series Wizards of Waverly Place before trying her hand at singing and releasing her first album with her band called Selena Gomez and the Scene in 2009. She’s since released two solo albums (Stars Dance in 2013 and Revival in 2015) and is known for hits like Come & Get It, Wolves and Lose You To Love Me. Alongside her pop career, she’s also appeared in Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015 and Bad Neighbours 2 in 2016.

'Only Murders In The New Building' sees Selena Gomez play sassy crime obsessive Mabel. (Image credit: Disney+)

Martin Short as Oliver

Martin Short, who plays Oliver, has already starred alongside Steve Martin, when they both appeared in Three Amigos! In 1986 and the Father of the Bride movies. He’s best known for playing Jack Frost in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and the TV series Mulaney and Damages with Glenn Close. He’s also a regular on Saturday Night Live.

Martin Short as dandy Oliver in 'Only Murders In The New Building'. (Image credit: Disney+)

Behind the scenes on Only Murders In The Building

The series was written by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman (who’s known for This Is Us and the Disney movie Tangled) and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are also executive producers on the show.