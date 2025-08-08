Fall TV preview 2025: the best shows coming soon to ABC, HBO, Netflix and more

Typically we're not crazy about the end of summer arriving, but one silver lining to the change in seasons is the launch of the fall TV slate, which always brings a bevy of new shows to the networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and various cable channels) and streaming services (Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and more).

Fall 2025 is looking to have a solid lineup for viewers, both with a range of new shows and returning favorites. To help you identify some of the biggest comedies, dramas and reality TV series that you should be keeping an eye on, my colleagues Sarabeth Pollock, Terrell Smith and I are offering our most anticipated fall TV shows and why they're must watch.

Read on for our picks and when and where you'll be able to watch them this fall.

The Paper (Peacock)

Domhnall Gleason in The Paper (Image credit: Aaron Epstein/Peacock)

The Office is, without a doubt, one of my favorite shows of all time. If you were to ask my friends, they’d probably tell you I can even quote lines from specific episodes of the series. It’s because of my love for The Office that I’m optimistic about the sequel show, The Paper.

The new mockumentary follows the employees of a dying newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, as they try to deal with job uncertainty along with the ebbs and flows of their personal lives. The concept of The Paper and The Office are similar, I just want the comedy of both shows to be similar as well. — Terrell Smith

The Paper premieres Thursday, September 4, exclusively on Peacock.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 (AMC)

Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Image credit: AMC)

After spending the first two seasons in France, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is moving to Spain. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are still trying to get home and it looks like there could be a path, but it means venturing into Spain. They’ll face new challenges and new threats in addition to the hordes of undead wandering around.

Daryl Dixon will spend the next two seasons in Spain before the series bows at the end of season 4, so fans will be watching to see how Carol and Daryl’s arrival sets up the beginning of the end of their journey. — Sarabeth Pollock

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres Sunday, September 7, on AMC and AMC Plus.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Hulu)

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

It's just not fall without an Only Murders in the Building mystery to solve. Since 2021, the series has probably been my favorite show on TV thanks to their clever mysteries, fantastic writing and directing, great supporting casts, but most importantly the wonderful and hilarious chemistry between stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The show has yet to let me down, which is why I'm stoked to watch Only Murders in the Building season 5, which will attempt to solve who killed the Arconia's doorman Lester, with a host of suspects and new guest stars to choose from.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres Tuesday, September 9, exclusively on Hulu.

High Potential season 2 (ABC)

Kaitlin Olson in High Potential (Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

I started High Potential when it premiered on ABC last fall and loved Kaitlin Olson’s performance as a struggling single mom who has an incredibly high IQ and becomes a consultant for the LAPD, but I got behind on the show and have had to play catch up. But I’m determined to stay up to date with High Potential season 2, as it is probably my most anticipated network TV show this fall.

I'm excited to see Olson’s Morgan Gillroy back on the case, using her unorthodox investigating skills, bantering with her partner (Daniel Sunjata) and trying to unravel what happened to her husband after he mysteriously disappeared years earlier. — Michael Balderston

High Potential season 2 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, on ABC; streams on-demand the following day on Hulu.

Gen V season 2 (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s been nearly two years since Gen V premiered, and as a fan of nearly all things The Boys, you can imagine my excitement to see the spinoff series pick up where it left off with Gen V season 2.

With Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway) and the other actual “heroes” now portrayed as enemies of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought, I’m intrigued to see how the young supes get out of their predicament. On a sadder note, based on the trailer, I get the sense that the real-life death of show star Chance Perdomo, who portrayed Andre, will be handled with care and respect in the new episodes. — Terrell Smith

Gen V season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 17, exclusively on Prime Video.

Love Island Games season 2 (Peacock)

Ariana Madix hosts Love Island Games (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Love Island Games season 2 finally arrives this fall, nearly two years since the first season of the series premiered. Having become a major fan of Love Island USA and just wrapped Love Island USA season 7, the biggest season of the franchise to date, I’m ready to see which past islanders will be competing in the next round of Love Island Games and what romantic connections will be formed.

I’m hoping to see Love Island USA season 5’s Leo and season 7’s Coco, Andreina Santos-Marte and Jeremiah all back on screen in Love Island Games season 2. — Terrell Smith

Love Island Games season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 17, exclusively on Peacock.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 (Hulu)

Emayatzy Corinealdi in Reasonable Doubt (Image credit: Disney/Crystal Power)

During its tenure on air, Reasonable Doubt has provided a nice fix for my craving for high-octane legal dramas. With Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder and Your Honor, all resting in the annals of TV history, Reasonable Doubt has stepped into the void and is doing an exceptional job showcasing the journey of high-profile attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi).

Since Reasonable Doubt season 2 ended on a cliffhanger in regards to Jax and Lewis (McKinley Freeman) being sued over the death of Lewis’ baby with Toni (Tristan Cunningham), I can't wait to see if this becomes the case Jax is dealt a loss. — Terrell Smith

Reasonable Doubt season 3 premieres Thursday, September 18, exclusively on Hulu.

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Glen Powell in Chad Powers (Image credit: Hulu)

Ted Lasso was born from a NBC Sports commercial for the Premier League; is our next great sports comedy going to have similar origins?

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a disgraced college quarterback who attempts to get a second chance at glory by donning some makeup and a wig and going by the alias Chad Powers to be a walk-on at a struggling program. The series was inspired by a prank video that featured two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning attend tryouts at Penn State.

Ted Lasso may be lofty expectations, but I’ve been a big fan of just about everything Powell has done in recent years, so count me in on this one. — Michael Balderston

Chad Powers premieres Tuesday, September 30, exclusively on Hulu.

Task (HBO)

Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver, Thuso Mbedu and Fabien Frankel in Task (Image credit: Peter Kramer/HBO)

Remember how Mare of Easttown, the Kate Winslet-led crime drama, had us all hooked back in 2021? Well, Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Mare of Easttown, is back with another series set in the Philadelphia suburbs.

In Task, Mark Ruffalo stars as an FBI agent who leads a task force created to put an end to a violent string of robberies in the area. There won’t be any mystery for audiences as to who is doing the crimes, as Tom Pelphrey (Outer Range) has been tapped for that role, but the hunt by Ruffalo and his team to take him down has the potential to be pretty compelling TV. And the pedigree of HBO and Ingelsby's last series bodes well. — Michael Balderston

There is no confirmed premiere date for Task at this time, though HBO has confirmed that the series will premiere in September, streaming simultaneously on HBO Max.

Abbott Elementary season 5 (ABC)

Quinta Brunson and Janelle James in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Over the past four seasons, Abbott Elementary has absolutely been the best comedy series in my opinion, so, of course, I’m excited for Abbott Elementary season 5. I can’t wait to see Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) take their relationship to the next level, Ava (Janelle James) get reacquainted with her job as principal and what other obstacles the Abbott crew faces as they just try to teach in this modern age. Also, who doesn’t want to see more quirky moments from Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis)? — Terrell Smith

Abbott Elementary season 5 premieres Wednesday, October 1, on ABC; streams on-demand on Hulu the following day.

Nobody Wants This season 2 (Netflix)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

If Kristen Bell is in it, I’m usually invested in the project (sans Frozen, which I’ve embarrassingly enough haven’t seen). So when Nobody Wants This debuted last year on Netflix, I quickly powered through the episodes and loved the funny take on opposites attracting and falling in love. She was brilliant as Joanne, an agnostic dating podcaster, falling for Adam Brody’s Noah, a modern rabbi.

In season one, the duo faced a few obstacles as a couple, so I’m left wondering what additional obstacles they may face in season 2, especially given Noah’s promotion in the temple. — Terrell Smith

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres Thursday, October 23, exclusively on Netflix.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (AMC)

Elizabeth McGovern and Nicholas Denton in The Talamasca (Image credit: AMC)

The Anne Rice Immortal Universe is expanding with a brand new spinoff, Talamasca: The Secret Order. Based on the secretive society of observers who keep watch over the world’s supernatural residents, the series will be a spy thriller that sees the agents furtively keeping tabs on witches, vampires and other supernatural beings all over the world.

What we love about this series is that it has the potential for lots of crossovers between Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, so that means we get to see more from our favorite immortals. — Sarabeth Pollock

Talamasca: The Secret Order premieres Sunday, October 26, on AMC and AMC Plus.

Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV Plus)

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson and Down Cemetery Road (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Slow Horses remains one of my favorite shows on TV, and I’m excited about Slow Horses season 5. However, I’m just a bit more intrigued by the potential of Down Cemetery Road, a new Apple TV Plus series that is based on a book series by Slow Horses author Mick Herron.

Emma Thompson stars as a private investigator who helps Ruth Wilson in the search for a missing young girl, which quickly spirals into a wide-ranging conspiracy.

Premiering right after Slow Horses ends, it could be the perfect complimentary series and another exciting thriller to stream on Apple TV Plus. — Michael Balderston

Down Cemetery Road premieres Wednesday, October 29, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

The American Revolution (PBS)

(Image credit: PBS)

2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, so there are going to be plenty of celebrations revolved around that, including probably more than a few TV specials. It’s a little early, but one of those is a PBS documentary series from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David P. Schmidt, The American Revolution.

Burns has made a name for himself with his in-depth documentaries, including previous ones about the Civil and Vietnam wars. We all know the basics about the American Revolution, but expect for Burns and his co-creators to dive into things that we may never have known about but should not be forgotten. — Michael Balderston

The American Revolution premieres Sunday, November 16, on PBS.

Stranger Things season 5 (Netflix)

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

At long last, the final season of Stranger Things is here. It’s been more than three years since Stranger Things season 4 set up the end game in the battle between our Hawkins heroes and the Upside Down, so expectations are high for the Duffer Brothers and company to close out the series.

Netflix is making sure that the series is at least getting an epic rollout, with Stranger Things season 5’s eight episodes broken into three parts. The first four premiere in time for Thanksgiving, the next three as a Christmas Day treat, and the Stranger Things finale dropping on New Year’s Eve.

I honestly am having a hard time remembering a series that has had this much anticipation around its finale since Game of Thrones. Here’s hoping they stick the landing better. — Michael Balderston

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 premieres Wednesday, November 26; Stranger Things season 5 part 2 premieres Thursday, December 25; Stranger Things season 5 part 3 premieres Wednesday, December 31, all exclusively on Netflix.

All Her Fault (Peacock)

When Marissa (Sarah Snook) sends her son on his first playdate, the last thing she thinks is that she’ll never see him again, but when it’s time to pick him up, the woman who answers the door isn’t the same mother she dropped him off with, and what’s more is that the woman has no idea who her son is. So begins All Her Fault, a thriller that portrays a desperate woman living through a parent’s worst nightmare. — Sarabeth Pollock

All Her Fault is coming to Peacock this fall.

All’s Fair (Hulu)

Kim Kardashian (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty)

When Kim Kardashian dazzled critics with her turn as a devious attorney in American Horror Story: Delicate, Ryan Murphy quickly recruited her for another series he was dreaming up. All’s Fair is the story of a powerful Los Angeles law firm run by women. Kardashian plays the firm’s divorce lawyer who works with her team to get the best deal for her clients.

I'm excited to see this powerhouse cast that includes Kardashian, Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson. — Sarabeth Pollock

All’s Fair is coming to Hulu this fall.

Halloween Baking Championship season 11 (Food Network)

(Image credit: Food Network)

Spooky season is on the way and there’s nothing like Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship to get you in the mood to bake up some terrifyingly tasty treats. The series, now in its 11th season, features bakers who let their imaginations run wild as they create some of the most extraordinary confectionary creations ever seen.

Each season has featured special guest stars and fun themes so we’re eager to see what this season has to offer. (If they make a life-size M3GAN doll made of cake we’re out of here! — Sarabeth Pollock

Halloween Baking Championship season 11 premieres this fall on Food Network.

Holiday Touchdown: A Bill’s Love Story (Hallmark Channel)

Hallmark Channel partnered with the NFL in 2024, leading to their crossover film, Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story, which premiered during Countdown to Christmas 2024. This season, Hallmark is heading to Buffalo to bring their brand of holiday magic to the Bills Mafia. Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario and Tony Danza star in what’s sure to be a holiday classic for years to come, especially if you’re a Bills fan. The movie will arrive during the 2025 Countdown to Christmas celebration. — Sarabeth Pollock

Holiday Touchdown: A Bill’s Love Story premieres this fall on Hallmark Channel and streams the next day on Hallmark Plus.

Next Level Baker (Fox)

Gordon Ramsay on Next Level Chef (Image credit: Fox)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is taking baking to new heights with Next Level Baker. After the success of Next Level Chef, a cooking competition that features three teams competing on three different levels of a moving set, it makes sense that Ramsay would expand the franchise and add baking.

With cold weather right around the corner, nothing beats a good baking show to help us prepare for the holidays and we’re excited to see how Ramsay puts his unique stamp on the genre. — Sarabeth Pollock

Next Level Baker premieres this fall on Fox.