All's Fair: everything we know about the Kim Kardashian legal drama

Ryan Murphy was so impressed with Kim Kardashian's performance in American Horror Story: Delicate that he created a whole series for her. All's Fair revolves around an all-female team of lawyers in Los Angeles, with Kim K playing a divorce attorney. With an all-star cast and Murphy set to write, direct and executive produce the series, we're sure that this show will be a big hit.

We don't know much about the series yet, but as it moves toward the start of production we know that Murphy's team plans to film for 97 days in California and about 10 days outside of Los Angeles.

Here's everything we know about All's Fair.

No release date is available for All's Fair yet, as the show is heading into production soon. Once we have more details about a release date we'll have them for you right here.

All's Fair is a Hulu original, which means you'll need a subscription to the streamer to watch it. If you need to subscribe to Hulu you can choose between a standalone Hulu monthly plan, the Hulu Plus Live TV package or the Disney Plus Bundle, depending on your needs.

All's Fair cast

Kim Kardashian was the first to join All's Fair after Ryan Murphy approached her about doing her own series following the warm reception she received in American Horror Story: Delicate. You can watch their conversation about the idea of a series in an episode of The Kardashians season 5.

Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction) quickly boarded the project and Halle Berry was attached briefly before backing out due to a scheduling conflict.

The latest additions to the cast include Sarah Paulson, Niecey Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One) and Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans).

All's Fair plot

Very little information has been released about All's Fair so far. What we do know is that Glenn Close's character is the head of a posh Los Angeles law firm comprised entirely of female lawyers, and Kim Kardashian is the agency's top divorce lawyer.

All's Fair trailer

There's no trailer for All's Fair yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.