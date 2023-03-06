A Thousand and One: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie
What to know about Sundance award-winner A Thousand and One.
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival put a number of titles on movie lovers' radars that they'll need to look out for this year, including Past Lives and Magazine Dreams. But one of the most well-received movies at Sundance 2023 was the US Drama Grand Jury Prize-winner, A Thousand and One.
The feature debut for its writer/director A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One has been described as "an admiring portrait of survivorship, determination and resourcefulness" with a "powerhouse performance" at its center.
Here is everything that you need to know about A Thousand and One.
A Thousand and One release date
After the first screening in January at the Sundance Film Festival, A Thousand and One is getting its general box-office release on March 31 all across the US.
At this time there is no information about release dates in the UK or other international markets.
A Thousand and One plot
This drama spans multiple years as it deals with the dynamics and importance of the relationship between a mother and her son. Here is the official synopsis:
"A Thousand and One follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez, who kidnaps her 6-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City."
A Thousand and One cast
Playing Inez is Teyana Taylor. Taylor is a singer/actress who made her big screen debut in Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming and has other credits that include Madea's Big Happy Family, Star, Coming 2 America, Miracles Across 125th Street and Entergalatic. Her performance has earned rave reviews, with some calling it "Oscar-worthy." Taylor was also crowned winner of The Masked Singer US season 7.
There are going to be three actors that portray the character of Terry across different stages of his life. They are Aaron Kingsley Adetola (Rise) as Terry at age 6, Aven Courtney (The Last O.G.) as Terry at age 13 and Josiah Cross (King Richard) as Terry at age 17.
Also starring in the movie is Will Catlett as Lucky. Catlett has previously starred in The Devil You Know, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Black Lightning.
A Thousand and One trailer
Watch the trailer for A Thousand and One directly below, which certainly previews the powerful emotions that people have been talking about.
A Thousand and One reviews — what the critics are saying
As of March 6, A Thousand and One has a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 100% "Fresh," with particular mentions for Taylor's performance and Rockwell's handling of the subject matter.
A Thousand and One director
A Thousand and One marks A.V. Rockwell's feature movie debut as a writer and director. Her experience prior to this movie was with short films, including a 2018 short, Feathers, that screened at Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival.
