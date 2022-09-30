Entergalactic: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Since dropping his breakout A Kid Named Cudi mixtape in 2008 and major label debut album Man on the Moon a little over a year later, Kid Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) has grown to be one of the most influential recording artists to emerge over the past few decades. Blending Hip Hop, psychedelic rock and "emo" vibes eventually elevated the entertainer into the film and television world.

From his time serving as the lead in the HBO series How to Make It in America to co-starring alongside Aaron Paul for Dreamwork’s cinematic adaptation of Electronic Art’s Need for Speed video game, his latest project Entergalactic makes sense. Cudi not only serves as the lead in Netflix’s animated drama inspired by his upcoming album but also holds an executive producer credit with Blackish and BlackAF creator Kenya Barris.

Here’s everything we know about Entergalactic.

Entergalactic is set for release on Netflix Friday, September 30. The film coincides with Cudi’s eighth studio album and the birthday of famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh to whom the project is dedicated following his death late last year.

Who is in the Entergalactic cast?

Entergalatic (Image credit: Netflix)

Entergalactic has a voice-over cast made up of popular actors and recording artists. Besides Cudi as the lead character Jabari, the animated drama stars former Daily Show correspondent and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actress Jessica Williams as his love interest Meadow. Other recording artists featured in the movie include Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake and Teyana Taylor (who is the most recent winner of The Masked Singer US).

Additionally, actors Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Jaden Smith, Keith David and Macaulay Culkin all lend their voices to the project.

Entergalactic plot

Called an "explosion of art, music and fashion" by Netflix, Entergalactic is the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. Inspired by Cudi’s upcoming album dropping on the same day as the animated series, Entergalactic has lead Jabari attempting to balance his love life and career. Finally moving into his dream apartment, Jabari finds himself falling for his new neighbor and photographer Meadow.

Entergalactic trailer

By the time September 21 rolled around, Netflix released the official trailer.

How to watch Entergalactic

If you want to stream Entergalactic, you’ll have to subscribe to Netflix through either their basic, standard or premium tier plan.