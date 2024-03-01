Superman: release date, cast and everything we know about the James Gunn Superman movie

Superman flies again. The legendary superhero is getting a grand new movie adaptation that is set to be one first movies of the new DC Universe that is being shepherded by Marvel Cinematic Universe alum James Gunn. Formerly titled Superman: Legacy, this new iteration of the Man of Steel is simplifying things, now titled just Superman.

With the DC Extended Universe that was largely oversee by Zack Snyder previously coming to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Gunn has a lot of plans for the new DC Universe, which include new iterations of Batman and some more obscure minor characters in the DC pantheon. But you can't have a DC Universe without Superman, and this movie is going to introduce us to the latest person to don the cape.

Here is everything that we currently know about James Gunn's Superman.

The new Superman movie is currently slated to premiere in movie theaters on July 11, 2025.

While that is a ways away still, it seems that Gunn is going to keep us apprised of things as the movie has officially entered into production. Via his Instagram account, he has shared images of the full cast together and the first look at the new Superman logo, which you can check out right here:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Superman cast

Who was going to be the next Superman was a big question once everyone knew James Gunn was bringing a new version of the character to life. The answer ended up being David Corenswet. While not widely known before his casting, Corenswet has appeared in Pearl, Ryan Murphy's The Politician and then HBO miniseries We Own This City. He joins Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Brandon Routh and Christopher Reeve as big screen Superman actors (a lot more have played the character on TV, including currenlyt Tyler Hoechlin in Superman & Lois).

Among the other iconic Superman roles, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is playing intrepid reporter Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen.

The rest of the cast includes Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Edi Gatheig (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner and Isabela Mercad (Madame Web) as Hawkgirl.

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Superman plot

Plot details are being kept under wraps for this one, but just from who the cast is playing, Superman appears to be taking a different approach to its first entry, with multiple super characters and villains set to appear.

Superman trailer

With the camera just recently starting to roll on Superman, it'll probably be a while before we see a trailer for the movie. But when one does become available we'll add it here.

James Gunn movies

James Gunn has been one of the most successful directors of superhero movies in the last decade; not just with movies either, as his TV series Peacemaker was also a hit. But you can check out Gunn's full filmography right here: