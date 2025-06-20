The Toxic Avenger: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Peter Dinklage superhero movie

We’ve had numerous Supermen, Batmen and Spider-Men, but prior to 2025, we’ve only had one Toxic Avenger, the cult favorite superhero from the 80s. That changes as Peter Dinklage takes on the role in what is being promised as an “unrated” and bloody 2025 new movie.

The Toxic Avenger actually was made back in 2023 with screenings at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest, but it has taken until now for the movie to get a release. But there has been plenty of buzz about the movie from those screenings (it has a 92% “Fresh” score from critics who have seen the movie) that have gotten fans excited.

So, when is The Toxic Avenger coming out, who else stars in it and is there a trailer? Find out all the info about those details and more directly below.

The Toxic Avenger is set to hit movie theaters on August 29 in the US, UK and Ireland.

The Toxic Avenger cast

Peter Dinklage is taking on the role of the Toxic Avenger, aka Winston Gooze. Dinklage is best known for his Emmy-winning role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, but more recently he has appeared in Dexter: Resurrection, Wicked and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Other notable members of The Toxic Avenger cast include Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets), Kevin Bacon (Sirens), Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) and Jacob Tremblay (The Life of Chuck).

The Toxic Avenger plot

Based on the original The Toxic Avenger movie by Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Ritter, Macon Blair penned the adaptation for this new version. Here is the official synopsis:

“When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.”

The Toxic Avenger trailer

Watch the “official uncensored” trailer for The Toxic Avenger right here (the violence/gore is the primary reason it’s being dubbed “uncensored,” as an FYI).

Toxic Avenger l OFFICIAL UNCENSORED TRAILER (2025) - YouTube Watch On

The Toxic Avenger director

In addition to writing the script, Macon Blair is the director of The Toxic Avenger.

Blair is better known as an actor, with roles in Blue Ruin, Logan Lucky, The Hunt, Oppenheimer and Reservation Dogs.

The Toxic Avenger is his second feature directing credit, with the other being Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore back in 2017. He’s also directed an episode of the TV anthology series Room 104.

The Toxic Avenger behind the scenes

Legendary Entertainment and Troma Entertainment are the production companies on The Toxic Avenger, while Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting (who recently teamed on the cult horror hit Terrifier 3) are US distributors. The movie is being distributed by Signature Entertainment in the UK.

Producers on the movie are Alex Garcia, Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman and Mary Parent.