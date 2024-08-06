Terrifier 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Horror movie aficionados have truly come to embrace Art the Clown, the terrifying figure at the center of the aptly named cult horror franchise Terrifier. These movies don't hold back, so much so that Terrifier 2 reportedly caused some audience members to pass out. Well, director Damien Leone is back with Art, this time bringing an extra bit of red (aka blood) to the Christmas holiday in the holiday-horror mashup Terrifier 3.

Because of its reputation, Terrifier 2 became a true underground hit when it was released in 2022. That only makes the expectations for Terrifier 3 even bigger, as it is probably one of the most anticipated 2024 new movies for many fans of the horror genre.

We've got everything you need to know about Terrifier 3 right here.

Get ready for a new nightmare well before Christmas, as Terrifier 3 is set to release exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere on October 11.

The movie arrives in the heart of spooky season and is the only horror movie releasing that weekend, though it does arrive a week before another anticipated horror sequel, Smile 2.

Terrifier 3 cast

The star of the Terrifier movies is Art the Clown, portrayed by David Howard Thornton. This is Thornton's signature role, even reprising it in Pete Davidson's Peacock original series Bupkis.

Other returning members of the Terrifier franchise include Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria and professional wrestler Chris Jericho as Burke.

Among the new cast members in Terrifier 3 are Jason Patric (Speed 2: Cruise Control), Daniel Roebuck (9-1-1), Bryce Johnson (American Horror Story) and more.

Terrifier 3 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Terrifier 3:

"Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve."

Terrifier 3 trailer

We learn that Santa's red suit is perfect for hiding blood in the Terrifier 3 trailer, which you can watch right here:

TERRIFIER 3 | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Damien Leone movies

Damien Leone's creation of Art the Clown goes all the way back to 2011 when he made a short film version of Terrifer. But the terrifying clown also popped up in Leone's first feature directing gig that is not technically part of the Terrifier franchise, All Hallow's Eve. Here is a look at Leone’s full list of feature-directing credits to date: