Art the Clown is back, and this time he is bringing the Christmas fear in the latest installment of his cult horror movie franchise, Terrifier 3.

The Terrifier series began in 2016, but it really took off when Terrifier 2 came out in 2022, where reports of people puking and fainting at what was on the screen. While that may not sound appealing to everyone, and even director Damien Leone said he had mixed feelings about the incidents, that kind of reputation is catnip for horror diehards. As a result, the expectations for Terrifier 3 have been raised.

If you're one of those people dying to see the 2024 new movie, here's everything you need to know on how to watch Terrifier 3.

How to watch Terrifier 3 in movie theaters

Terrifier 3 is now playing in the US, UK and movie theaters worldwide.

In order to find when and where Terrifier 3 is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or try Fandango. Both options will list all nearby movie theaters where Terrifier 3 is being shown and available showtimes. You can then purchase your tickets directly through those sites.

Have a specific movie theater that you frequent, movie theater subscription and membership programs will not only let you see what and when Terrifier 3 or other movies are playing, but potentially allow you to save some money on a ticket. Available from many US and UK movie theater chains, these subscription/membership programs provide free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other perks like deals on concessions.

Is Terrifier 3 streaming?

No, Terrifier 3 is not available on streaming or any at-home viewing platform; it is exclusively playing in movie theaters right now.

There isn't any information as of yet on when that may change right now. It'll likely be made available on digital on-demand platforms first before it becomes available on a major streaming service.

If you're curious, both Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are available to watch for free online right now. Both movies are available on Amazon Freevee, while the original Terrifier is also playing on Tubi and Pluto TV.

What else to know about Terrifier 3

David Howard Thornton is back as Art the Clown, as are franchise stars Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria and professional wrestler Chris Jericho as Burke. New to the proceedings are Jason Patric, Daniel Roebuck and Bryce Johnson.

In addition to directing, Leone wrote the screenplay for Terrifier 3. Here is the official synopsis:

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe."

As of publication, Terrifier 3 has a 74% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prepare yourself for Terrifier 3 by watching the trailer right here: