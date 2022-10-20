How to watch Terrifier 2 — if you dare!

Terrifier 2 has certainly terrified audiences... as well as making them vomit and pass out!

Here's how to watch Terrifier 2... if you're feeling very brave!

Terrifier 2 has gone viral on social media due to some seriously gruesome content that's making cinema fans throw up and pass out, so naturally, seasoned horror fans are keen to find out what's caused people to react so viscerally.

The horror sequel gained attention on Twitter after Andrew Liming explained that his friend passed out and the theater staff called an ambulance, before following up to say he "highly recommended it".

If you're a fan of the more extreme horror movies, that's a glowing recommendation right there! Is it something to add to your Halloween watch list?

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4October 10, 2022

The sequel is a follow-up to the original Terrifier which was released in 2016 and follows Art the Clown's resurrection and pursuit of Sienna Shaw and her younger brother Jonathan on Halloween night, set a year after the events of the first film.

Terrifier 2 had its world premiere at Arrow FrightFest, London, on August 29, 2022, before releasing in cinemas across the US on October 6, 2022. If you're keen to know where else to watch it, you've come to the right place. We'll keep this piece updated as and when it changes.

Uncut, not-rated horror movies don't release in 700+ theaters across the United States. But we're making it happen with #Terrifier2 on October 6, and tickets are now on sale. We hope you'll support one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time! https://t.co/xyn9bG83cESeptember 15, 2022

How to watch Terrifier 2

Currently, Terrifier 2 is not widely available to watch and it doesn't look like it's coming to a major streaming service like Netflix any time soon. However, there are still places you can watch the gory new horror movie.

Screambox has acquired all North American rights, meaning it will stream exclusively with them once it has stopped airing in cinemas. This streaming service is available exclusively in North America and is home to all things horror.

Meanwhile, the film will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD (opens in new tab) and can be purchased via Amazon, for those keen to add to their physical media collection. Both of these are released on October 24, 2022.

We don't have any news for streaming rights in the UK just yet, so if you want to watch in this country it's best to get your hands on the DVD or Blu-Ray or check to see if it is playing in a cinema near you.

However, the first Terrifier is easier to watch as it's available on Prime Video (opens in new tab), so we'll have to wait and see if Terrifier 2 follows in its footsteps for the UK market.

Terrifier 2 trailer

Haven't seen the trailer yet? You can take a look at a peek of all the grisly action below, to give you an idea of what's in store. It's not for the faint of heart, though!