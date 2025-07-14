How to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 online: stream psychological thriller from anywhere

The Couple Next Door season 2 sees another group of British suburbanites battle their darkest desires. The twisted drama airs on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available to stream for FREE on the Channel 4 streaming service from July 14, with release dates for Starz in the US and Binge in Australia TBC. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch The Couple Next Door season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Taking an anthology approach, the sophomore outing of Channel 4’s dark thriller sees a new group of characters cause chaos in the cul-de-sac. Heart surgeon, Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey), and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio) live an enviable life in the suburbs, but when a mysterious new colleague — Mia (Aggy K Adams) — enters the picture, things get complicated. Throw in Charlotte’s reemerging old flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and the situation becomes a sexually charged tinderbox with plenty of sparks to ignite it. However, when patients at Charlotte and Jacob’s hospital start mysteriously dying, it’s clear that Mia’s past may be coming back to haunt her.

While most of the cast are fresh faces this season, there is one returning character in the form of Hugh Dennis’ Alan. Having paid the price for his actions in series one, Alan returns to the cul-de-sac looking for redemption. Still adept at people watching, Alan notices Mia, with the two sparking a friendship that may have dire consequences.

Ready for another suburban shocker? Here's how to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 online in the UK for free

The Couple Next Door season 2 will go out on Channel 4 in the UK with episodes airing at 9pm GMT every Monday, starting July 14. Episodes will also be available to stream for free on the Channel 4 streaming service the same day. If you're trying to access Channel 4 while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door season 2 in the US?

The Couple Next Door season 2 will stream on Starz in the US, although episodes aren't expected to arrive until 2026.

Starz is available as a standalone streaming service or as an add-on to services such as Hulu and Prime Video. Whichever option you go for, it'll cost $10.99 monthly, although for a limited time, Prime Video subscribers can add the channel for just $1 per month.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door season 2 in Australia?

Much like the US, it's not a case of if, but when for The Couple Next Door season 2.

It'll stream on Binge Down Under alongside the first season. But, if it's anything like that debut outing, it could be the end of the year or beyond before the show lands in Oz.

UK viewers abroad who want to watch as they usually would can do so using a VPN. Find out how to do that right here.

How to watch The Couple Next door season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

