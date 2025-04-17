How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online from anywhere

Sullivan's Crossing is proving to be a smash hit both sides of the border. The ten-episode third season airs on CTV in Canada and will be available to stream for FREE on the network’s website and app, starting April 27. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 from anywhere with a VPN .

When we left the titular Canadian town, things were looking rosy. The Sullivan family campground had been saved from auction, and after threatening to leave for good, Maggie (Morgan Kohan) had finally confessed her love to Cal (Chad Michael Murray). But there was still more drama to come as Sully (Scott Patterson) had failed to emerge from the burning diner.

That Patterson is front and centre of the season 3 marketing somewhat answers that particular cliffhanger, but that doesn’t mean there’s not still plenty to be excited about as we return to the Crossing. For one, what does Maggie’s new small town life look like as she leaves her promising neurosurgeon career behind to help run the reestablished campground?

Also returning this season are Tom Jackson as Frank, Andrea Menard as Edna and Amelia Williamson as Lola, while Steve Lund joins the cast as new Fire Chief Cooper alongside Kate Vernon as Helen, a best-selling author looking to make the Crossing her home while she works on a new novel.

Ready for more small town drama? Here's how to watch Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in Canada for free

Season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing will go out on CTV in Canada every Sunday at 7 pm ET/PT, starting April 27. You'll be able to stream it online for FREE via the CTV website and app. Crave subscribers will also be able to stream new episodes every Monday. If you're trying to access CTV while traveling outside the Canada, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch CTV from anywhere.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in the US

The great news for US viewers is that Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will stream for FREE via The CW website and app. The bad news is that new episodes won't arrive until Wednesday, May 7.

The show will also air on TV via The CW, with new weekly episodes starting at 8pm ET on May 7.

Canadian citizens south of the border who don't want to wait will need a VPN. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in Australia

Aussies can stream brand new season 3 episodes of Sullivan's Crossing on Stan, with the premiere set for Monday, April 28.

Stan plans start from AU$12 per month up to $22, with the option of adding the Stan Sport package for an additional AU$15 p/m.

Canadians Down Under might want to look into a VPN to continue to use their regular free stream. We've got all the details you need for that right here.

Can I watch Sullivan's Crossing in the UK?

Unfortunately for UK viewers, Sullivan's Crossing is yet to find a broadcaster in Blighty. The show has occasionally appeared as part of the LG Channels offering, but there's no set streaming home for the Canadian drama at present.

Viewers from Canada who want to continue to stream the show while in the UK could use a VPN. You can find out more here.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Sullivan's Crossing on the CTV streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally, a streaming service knows where you're tuning in from and will block access if you're outside the approved region. But a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your real location by routing your connection through a secure server in another country. This means you can: Access your usual sports and entertainment services while traveling abroad; Bypass geo-restrictions to watch shows, live events, or platforms not available in your current location; Avoid blackouts or regional delays for live sports or early premieres and enhance your online privacy and security, especially on public Wi-Fi.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch Sullivan's Crossing from anywhere

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, Canada

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching Sullivan's Crossing!