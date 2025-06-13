How to watch Granchester season 10 online or on TV from around the world

The long-running crime show Grantchester reaches its tenth season this year, and you'll be able to watch the first episode on Sunday, June 15... depending on where you live.

Grantchester is a detective drama set in the titular town in the 1950s, and features a detective teaming up with the local vicar to solve mysteries and crimes. Fans have fallen in love with the characters and the town over 60 episodes and they'll get new ones to enjoy soon.

After season 9 swapped out one of its two long-running leads for a new face, the tenth season brings back Rishi Nair to play Reverend Alphy Kottaram to join stalwart detective Geordie Keating (Robson Greene).

Despite being set in the UK, Grantchester season 10 will follow past series' precedent by having a strange release schedule in the UK, and in other regions outside the US. So if you want to watch Grantchester season 10, you'll need to use our guide to figure out how.

How to watch Grantchester season 10 in the US

Grantchester fans in the US will be able to watch the tenth season before anyone else.

Sunday, June 15 will bring the debut of Grantchester season 10. Episode 1 premieres on that date at 9 pm ET/PT on the PBS channel, and new ones will air also air on that channel weekly at the same time. There are eight episodes in all, and the last one will air on Sunday, August 3.

PBS is included in lots of cable packages but two live TV streaming services have it too: DirecTV and YouTube TV.

If you can't make the air date for each episode, they're all set to be available to watch via the PBS App starting on the broadcasting date, and ending two weeks afterwards. This option is free and the app is available on all kinds of smart devices.

People have have the PBS Passport, though, will be able to binge all eight episodes as soon as the first airs on Sunday, June 15. This option is available to members of your local PBS Station.

How to watch Grantchester season 10 in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch Grantchester, you might have to wait a while as it's not due to broadcast any time soon.

There's no word on an exact release for Grantchester season 10 but in the past, the show has come to the UK roughly 6-7 months after its US release. That'd put the new season as coming in January 2026.

It'll likely come out on ITV1 and stream on ITVX when it releases, two options that are both free. All past seasons of the series are currently on ITVX.

How to watch Grantchester season 10 in Australia

As in the UK, Grantchester season 10 won't air in Australia straight away, but a broadcast date isn't that far out.

Grantchester season 10 will air on Saturday, June 28 on ABC, and will also stream on ABC iview too. Presumably, new episodes will roll out weekly, though that hasn't been confirmed.

These options mean the show will be free to watch. Seeing past seasons isn't as easy as iview doesn't keep hold of all past seasons, only 7 and 9.

Eight of them are on Foxtel Now, Binge, AMC Plus and Acorn TV (the latter via Prime Video channels) while 9Now has six and Britbox has six.

How to watch Grantchester season 10 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Grantchester season 10, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

