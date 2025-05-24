How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online or on TV from anywhere

The Smith family is back and ready for more sci-fi hijinx because Rick and Morty season 8 hits screens from Sunday, May 25 and we have what you need to watch it.

As you probably know if you're reading this article, Rick and Morty is about an eclectic scientist named Rick and his grandson Morty as they go on adventures across the universe, though later seasons have increased the inclusion of the rest of the Smith family.

While Rick and Morty is largely an 'adventure of the week' style show, it had a few overarching storylines, but many of them wrapped up in season 7. So we'll have to see if anything replaces them. Instead early teasers hint towards episodes that feature conflicts with space Christians, a spin on Death Race and lots of screen time for the space-faring 'clone' of Beth.

Here's how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online or on TV.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 in the US

Episodes of Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim every Sunday from Sunday, May 25, at the 11pm ET/PT time slot.

Many pay-TV providers offer Adult Swim but it's also on certain live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream episodes of Rick and Morty season 8 on demand, you'll have to wait a while, as it's only coming to streaming on Monday, September 1. On that date it'll land on both Hulu and Max.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 in the UK

We've yet to hear news on when Rick and Morty season 8 will land in the UK but it's all but confirmed that it will, given how popular the last seasons have been.

Most past seasons have debuted on Channel 4 or E4 and there's no reason to think season 8 won't. However they've all previously ended up on Netflix after their Channel 4 run ends and that's where all past seven seasons currently are.

We'll update you when Rick and Morty season 8 gets a UK release date confirmed. Hopefully it won't be long.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 in Australia

Unlike past seasons, Rick and Morty season 8 will air on Max in Australia. This is a new streaming service after an April unveiling, and the eight season of the show is the first to come to it.

The first episode will debut on Max on Monday, May 26. It's not clear at the time of writing whether all episodes will be released at the same time or if they'll come weekly, and while we'd presume the latter as it's what's happening in the US, marketing material from Max is very vague.

Max costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for its basic plan, which includes adverts, and it launched with a few other tiers too.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Rick and Morty season 8, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

