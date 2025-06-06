How to watch Resident Alien season 4 online or on TV from around the world
Harry Vanderspeigle returns to Earth
Resident Alien season 4 brings back the sci-fi series on Friday, June 6, and it's seeing a change of release schedule that fans will need to pay attention to.
Cable: Syfy | USA Network
Streaming: Peacock
International: Not airing yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
In Resident Alien, Alan Tudyk plays Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, a small-town doctor... who's also an alien that crash-landed on Earth and is now hiding there.
In season 4 he's got to escape from a base on the moon along with his young charge, and then square off against the creature that's taken over his body. AT the same time the townspeople are hiding secrets and chasing dead bodies.
So here's how to watch Resident Alien season 4, and past seasons if you need to catch up.
How to watch Resident Alien season 4 on cable
Unlike the first three seasons, Resident Alien season 4 won't just air on the Syfy channel, but it'll also arrive on the USA Network.
The season will debut on Friday, June 6 and new episodes will arrive weekly on Friday with ten expected in all. On either channel it'll air at 11 pm ET/PT.
If you don't have a cable plan, several live TV streaming services will let you watch Resident Alien as they contain both Syfy and USA Network.
These include Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu with Live TV.
How to watch Resident Alien season 4 online
Not keen to get a live TV streaming service for Resident Alien season 4? Then you'll also be able to watch the series online.
Episodes of Resident Alien season 4 will be uploaded to Peacock one week after they air. That'll mean they come out on the same day as the next episode airs on cable.
Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported tier with annual or ad-free options also available.
The past seasons of Resident Alien are also on Peacock, though Netflix subscribers will also be able to watch them.
How to watch Resident Alien season 4 abroad
At the time of writing, there's no information on if or when Resident Alien season 4 will air abroad.
In the UK, you can watch the first two seasons on Netlfix and Now, while in Australia the first season is free on 9Now, but neither has the third season so it could be a while before the fourth lands.
Instead you might need to find another way to watch...
How to watch Resident Alien season 4 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Resident Alien season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
