The Fixer, Marcus Lemonis's new reality competition, debuts on FOX

Billionaire entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis has brought his business acumen to TV before via the CNBC series The Profit, which ran for eight seasons from July 2013 to September 2021. And now he's back on television with his newest business reality series The Fixer—not to be confused with the British drama series of the same name—which premieres tonight, July 18 at 8pm Eastern Time on FOX.

Across four two-hour episodes, Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country "whose companies are at a crossroads and need to make impactful changes,” a logline for The Fixer reveals. “Struggling with tough decisions and looking for direction, he’ll assess their prospects and pick one business in the hope that they will all make a profit. As they address extraordinary challenges together in a revealing behind-the-scenes journey to success, they will benefit from Marcus’s candid instruction and business know-how in an effort to seek an investment.”

Whether dealing with a fitness studio, a car audio store, a pet wellness salon or a gourmet popcorn brand, Lemons uses his signature "3 Ps" philosophy—that's "People, Process, and Product"—as he offers guidance, mentorship and even financial investment to help the featured businesses realize their long-term goals and take their companies to the next level.

After tonight's premiere, The Fixer will add two-hour installments for the next three Friday nights through August 8. To tune into The Fixer for tonight's premiere and beyond, you're going to need access to Fox. Local Fox channels are generally included with most basic cable and satellite TV packages. However, if you've cut the cord, you can also watch Fox programming via live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV Blue and YouTube TV.

Episodes of The Fixer will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Current Hulu subscription plans include an ad-supported option costing $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) or the commercial-free tier for $18.99 every month.

Marcus Lemonis is The Fixer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for The Fixer before tuning into the two-hour premiere of the new reality series tonight at 8pm ET on FOX.