Foyle's War creator teases his major new BBC1 drama

Anthony Horowitz, the man behind Foyle's War and Magpie Murders, has teased his big new BBC1 drama, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.

Horowitz has become well-known for creating hugely engaging television dramas packed with twists, and he promises there's more of the same in the thriller set on a plane.

The plot sees a light aircraft carrying 10 passengers crash in the Mexican jungle — and nine of them survive. But when the remaining passengers start dying, they realise that someone wants them dead.

Horowitz says: "It often occurred to me that an airplane is a very interesting environment for a murder mystery. When you're sitting on a plane you could well find yourself next to a complete stranger for five, ten or fifteen hours. He or she may seem charming: a doctor, an entrepreneur, a teacher… or a murderer.

"And now let's imagine that the plane crashes into the jungle and you manage to survive. Suddenly your relationship with the other passengers becomes even more critical. You're in a completely hostile environment. You don’t have very much food or water. Everything is against you. And then, suddenly you realise that one of those complete strangers is a psychopathic killer. What do you do next? That was the start of the idea."

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue – Trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

The six-part story, starting on BBC1 this Saturday and also available via BBC iPlayer, is told in flashback as the survivors fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, and each other.

The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until finally the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed.

Eric McCormack, David Ajala, Lydia Wilson, Jan Le, Adam Long, Siobhán McSweeney, Peter Gadiot, and Ólafur Dario Ólafsson are among the cast.

Talking about creating the characters, he continues: "Everyone had to have a story but I wanted to avoid anything that was too obvious.

"I think Lisa and Travis were the first to arrive. Everyone is talking about MAGA right now, often in a negative way so I decided to create two MAGA supporters who were actually sympathetic. I wanted one English character on board, so I created Sonja, the photographer working in charity, helping people trying to cross the border. Divisive politics and immigration are topics that are really relevant internationally right now."

He adds: "Everyone has a story to tell. Everyone has a secret to hide. That's how it works."

Lesley Manville will return in Marble Hall Murders (Image credit: BBC/Eleventh Hour Films/Nick Wall)

Meanwhile, the BBC is also making Marble Hall Murders, the third and final installment in Horowitz's murder mystery series, which started with Magpie Murders.

Lesley Manville will return as book editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. begins on Saturday, September 27, on BBC1 at 9.25 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).