Netflix adds 'chilling' Colin Morgan thriller based on bestselling book

Netflix has just dropped The Killing Kind, a thriller starring Merlin actor Colin Morgan and based on the bestselling book of the same name by Jane Casey.

The streamer has added the series in the UK (it's available via Hulu in the US), which stars The Witcher's Emma Appleton as Ingrid Lewis, a top-flight barrister, while Colin plays her charismatic but dangerous former client John Webster, who she successfully defended when he was accused of harassment and stalking but who ended up ruining her life.

When Webster gets back in touch with Ingrid out of the blue to warn her that her life is in danger, her instinct is to ignore him after everything he's put her through.

The Killing Kind | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

But then tragedy strikes Ingrid’s charismatic mentor Belinda (Sara Powell), and an increasingly paranoid Ingrid starts to suspect foul play. But she is unsure who she can trust and whether, this time, John is hero or villain.

Colin Morgan said: "Getting the opportunity to explore a more dark and complex role with John Webster has been enlightening and such fun. Working with the brilliant Emma Appleton has already been such a highlight, along with the rest of the incredible cast. The story had me hooked from page one and I am looking forward to seeing it play out on screen.”

Emma added: "Ingrid defended John on stalking charges and got quite close to him but when she tried to leave the relationship, he made her life very hard work."

Originally on Paramount Plus, the drama later came to ITVX, and now Netflix viewers finally have a chance to discover it.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is The Killing Kind worth watching?

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Well, it's had a mixed reception from audiences, but if you're into your thrillers, then this has to be worth a watch. Or you could try the book, which was critically very well received, with the Daily Mail describing it as "creepily good" while the Sunday Times described it as "chilling".

The Killing Kind is on Netflix now in the UK and Hulu in the US. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.