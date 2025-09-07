Netflix adds 'chilling' Colin Morgan thriller based on bestselling book
The Killing Kind has just been added...
Netflix has just dropped The Killing Kind, a thriller starring Merlin actor Colin Morgan and based on the bestselling book of the same name by Jane Casey.
The streamer has added the series in the UK (it's available via Hulu in the US), which stars The Witcher's Emma Appleton as Ingrid Lewis, a top-flight barrister, while Colin plays her charismatic but dangerous former client John Webster, who she successfully defended when he was accused of harassment and stalking but who ended up ruining her life.
When Webster gets back in touch with Ingrid out of the blue to warn her that her life is in danger, her instinct is to ignore him after everything he's put her through.
But then tragedy strikes Ingrid’s charismatic mentor Belinda (Sara Powell), and an increasingly paranoid Ingrid starts to suspect foul play. But she is unsure who she can trust and whether, this time, John is hero or villain.
Colin Morgan said: "Getting the opportunity to explore a more dark and complex role with John Webster has been enlightening and such fun. Working with the brilliant Emma Appleton has already been such a highlight, along with the rest of the incredible cast. The story had me hooked from page one and I am looking forward to seeing it play out on screen.”
Emma added: "Ingrid defended John on stalking charges and got quite close to him but when she tried to leave the relationship, he made her life very hard work."
Originally on Paramount Plus, the drama later came to ITVX, and now Netflix viewers finally have a chance to discover it.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Is The Killing Kind worth watching?
Well, it's had a mixed reception from audiences, but if you're into your thrillers, then this has to be worth a watch. Or you could try the book, which was critically very well received, with the Daily Mail describing it as "creepily good" while the Sunday Times described it as "chilling".
The Killing Kind is on Netflix now in the UK and Hulu in the US. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.