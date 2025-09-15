Richard Osman reveals new Thursday Murder Club book has a racy nod to movie adaptation

Richard Osman has revealed that the next book in his "Thursday Murder Club" series has a cheeky nod to Netflix's recent adaptation of his first novel.

The hugely popular star has just penned the fifth in the series, "The Impossible Fortune", which will be released later this month.

And Richard told The Times there’s a saucy little reference to James Bond legend Pierce Brosnan, who plays Ron in the film version. Recurring character Connie, who's a drug dealer, is asked about her top Bond actor, and she replies: “Pierce Brosnan. I'd climb that man like a tree."

Pierce Brosnan as Ron with the team (Image credit: Credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

Richard revealed in the chat that it was his one nod to the movie. “They're different universes for me, but I had to at least acknowledge it."

Setting up the new book, publishers Penguin say: "Who's got time to think about murder when there's a wedding to plan?

"It's been a quiet year for the Thursday Murder Club. Joyce is busy with table plans and first dances. Elizabeth is grieving. Ron is dealing with family troubles, and Ibrahim is still providing therapy to his favourite criminal.



"But when Elizabeth meets a wedding guest who fears for their life, the thrill of the chase is ignited once again. A villain wants access to an uncrackable code and will stop at nothing to get it. Plunged back into their most explosive investigation yet, can the gang solve the puzzle and a murder in time?"

As for the movie, there’s been a mixed reaction from critics and fans. The film has a largely positive critical reaction on Rotten Tomatoes, but it only has a 53% rating from audiences.

Asked about the general response to the movie, which also stars Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley, Richard replied: "Do you know what I make of it? Absolutely nothing because it isn’t anything. We’ll find out if it’s good because people will watch it and enjoy it, or people won’t watch it and enjoy it."

There’s no official news yet on a sequel, but it’s hard to imagine Netflix not making more Thursday Club Movies.

You can watch the movie on Netflix now.