Netflix adds thriller based on real-life serial killing sisters
Sisters, brothel owners and murderers...
Netflix has added The Dead Girls, based loosely on the true story of serial-killing brothel owners in Mexico.
An adaptation of Jorge Ibargüengoitia's acclaimed 1977 novel, which used dark humor to reinterpret the real events, Netflix says the series "fictionalizes the rise and fall of the sisters Arcángela and Serafina Baladro".
In the 1960s, the fearsome pair open a successful brothel in a small town, and as their wealth grows, they set about expanding, opening more and more brothels.
However, things begin to go wrong, and girls start to vanish. The book it's based on is described as black comedy, and judging by the trailer below, that tone is pushed even further in the six-part Netflix version
A policeman is heard saying, "In all the cases I had to handle in my career, nothing ever took on the proportion of the Baladro sisters and their brothels."
We then see the glitzy Casino Del Danzon, where we hear one of the women declaring, "the most important thing is for customers to feel comfortable so they'll spend as much as possible.” We see men ogle and clap as the girls perform on stage.
And then we hear shots, and two bodies crash to the ground. The police take action, closing down the Casino Del Danzon as the order goes out that all brothels in the state are to be shut down.
Considering the dark subject matter, the tone appears very light-hearted.
Mexican actor Paulina Gaitán, who plays Serafina Baladro, said of her character that she "is strong, crazy, intense, passionate, has so many nuances that, I think, in the end all actresses want to do a character like her."
Showrunner, producer, and director Luis Estrada said: "Ever since I read the novel, I wanted to film it. Throughout my career, I tried to acquire the rights but couldn’t."
He adds: "For me, it was very important that whoever knows the book recognizes it in the series, and whoever sees the series and then reads the book, recognizes it more."
Over 150 actors took part in the series, and 220 sets were built in the mammoth project.
Is The Dead Girls worth a watch?
Yes, it's a fascinating story, and clearly a lot of love has been thrown at bringing it to the screen. Also, if you like dark humor, this is sure to appeal.
The Dead Girls is on Netflix now. Please check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
