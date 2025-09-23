TV Spy — Monster: The Ed Gein Story, The Rookie, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: September 27 - October 3

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

(Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the third season of Ryan Murphy's true crime anthology, which lands on Netflix on October 3. After his terrifying takes on Jeffrey Dahmer and Lyle and Erik Menendez, Murphy's latest project focuses on convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam).

Gein, also known as 'The Butcher of Plainfield,' terrorised rural Wisconsin and confessed to killing two women between 1954-1957. His crimes went on to inspire a number of classic horror films, such as The Silence of the Lambs, Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Netflix reveals that it's the "most harrowing instalment yet" as "Monster: The Ed Gein Story tells the story of how one simple man in Plainfield, Wisconsin, became history’s most singular ghoul. He revealed to the world the most horrific truth of all — that monsters aren’t born, they’re made... by us."

The Rookie season 7

(Image credit: Disney/Mike Taing)

Although nothing seems to be stopping cop John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), it can't be said for The Rookie season 7 as it concludes on Sky Witness on September 30.

The Rookie follows forty-year-old John, who moves to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of joining the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). As their oldest rookie, he's met with disbelief by colleagues who view him as a walking midlife crisis and must navigate the challenges of being a cop.

What To Watch writer Terrell Smith writes that: "The series has become ABC's premier crime procedural and continues to wow viewers who clamour for more." So it's good news that The Rookie has since been renewed for another season.

Billy the Kid season 3

(Image credit: David Brown/MGM+)

Billy the Kid season 3 gallops its way onto MGM+ on September 28, with Tom Blyth reprising his role as the notorious outlaw for one last ride. This refreshing modern Western story explores the life of Billy the Kid through exciting action, so saddle up as this saga is set to come to an epic conclusion.

Billy and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) have a reckoning to come; meanwhile, "Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), Billy’s long-time friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming