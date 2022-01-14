'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: cast, plot and all about Ryan Murphy's drama on the serial killer played by Evan Peters

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arriving on Netflix is fresh from the pen of producer Ryan Murphy, the man who brought us Ratched. It takes a look at the gruesome story of mass murderer Jeffrey Dahmer so will definitely send chills down your spine.

Starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, the drama series looks at the story from Dahmer’s point of view and shows how he was almost caught at least 10 times but somehow always managed to get away with his crimes. This was largely due to his white privilege and police failings.

Ryan Murphy has once again teamed up with fellow writer and producer Ian Brennan, with whom he collaborated to make hits such as Glee, Scream Queens and The Politician. So be prepared for some truly horrific subject matter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story…

Netflix have yet to announce when Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will hit our screens but we’ll update you as soon as a release date is announced.

Is there a trailer for ‘Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story’?

There's no trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story yet, it's too early. But we're excited to see American Horror Story actor Evan Peters in the role and we'll post the trailer on here as soon as it’s available.

‘Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ plot

This fresh take on the Jeffrey Dahmer story looks at the events from Dahmer’s point of view and shows how he slipped through the authorities’ net countless times, as a result of their racial bias. The police failings were such that in 1991 a 14-year-old Laotian boy escaped from Dahmer’s apartment but the police returned the terrified child back to him after he claimed they were a couple who had had a fight. Dahmer then killed the boy and defiled his body. After his conviction he was given 16 consecutive life sentences and admitted, “I made my fantasy life more powerful than my real one.”

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story’ cast — Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters has starred in many other dramas by Ryan Murphy. (Image credit: Getty)

Evan Peters is a regular actor in the creepy American Horror Story series by Ryan Murphy, so he’s well versed at taking on unsavoury characters. He’s also starred in Ratched, X:Men: Apocalypse and X:Men Dark Phoenix, playing Quicksilver. Evan has also had roles in Invasion, One True Hill, Pose and Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Evan Peters starring in 'American Horror Story: Coven'. (Image credit: FX)

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story’ cast — Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer

Legendary Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' will play Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother. (Image credit: Getty)

Acting stalwart Michael Learned plays Jeffrey's grandmother Catherine Dahmer. She found fame as Olivia Walton in the hit 1970s TV show The Waltons. In the 1980s Michael starred in TV series such as Nurse, Hothouse and Living Dolls. More recently she’s had roles in The Young and the Restless, Scrubs and After Life.

Michael Learned as Olivia Walton in hit 1970s series 'The Waltons'. (Image credit: Alamy)

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story’ cast — who else is starring

Mom and Better Things actress Karen Malina White is playing Shirley Hughes, mother of victim Tony. The Shape of Water star Richard Jenkins also appears, alongside Penelope Ann Miller (Mistresses), David Barrera (The Bridge) and Scott Michael Morgan (Hidden Figures).

The true story behind Jeffrey Dahmer's killing spree

Face of evil...the real Jeffrey Dahmer. (Image credit: Getty)

Jeffrey Dahmer from Wisconsin was one of America’s worst criminals and his reign of terror spanned three decades. Between 1978 and 1991 he was responsible for murdering and dismembering 17 men and boys. His sick crimes included necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts and when the police raided his home they found severed heads in the kitchen and a human torso in his freezer. He had been in police custody numerous times during his killing spree but somehow always managed to evade justice. However, in 1992 he was sentenced to 15 counts of life imprisonment, and another life term was later added, but two years later in 1994 he was beaten to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

A brief guide to the hit Ryan Murphy dramas

Super-producer Ryan Murphy is best known for bringing us the extravaganza that was Glee (2009-2015). He then went on to produce Scream Queens and Feud: Bette and Joan, the miniseries documenting the relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. He’s the creator of American Horror Story, Pose, 9-1-1, The Politician and Ratched and the man behind Hollywood and American Crime Story. This year he also has The Watcher and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone scheduled for release so watch out for another busy year for the producer.