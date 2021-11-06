'Munich - The Edge of War': all you need to know about the new Netflix movie

Munich - The Edge of War on Netflix will show the terrifying build up to World War Two. Based on the bestselling novel Munich by Robert Harris, it shows the tense real-life events set in autumn 1938 with the world on the brink of a calamitous conflict after Germany's Third Reich had set about expanding its territory illegally under the Nazi dictatorship of Adolf Hitler. Stars playing the main players in the pre-war drama include Jeremy Irons, Jessica Brown Findlay, Robert Bathurst and George MacKay.

So here's everything we know so far about the lavish period drama Munich - The Edge Of War coming to Netflix in 2022...

Munich - The Edge Of War is released wordlwide by Netflix on Jan. 21 2022, having already been shown in select cinemas from early January. The world premiere took place on October 13 2021 at the London Film Festival.

'Munich - The Edge Of War' trailer

No official trailer for Munich - The Edge Of War has yet been released by Netflix, but as soon as it arrives we'll be sure to post it here.

What happens in 'Munich - The Edge Of War'?

Munich - The Edge Of War follows what happened in 1938 when British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain led a delegation of British diplomats and civil servants and headed to Munich in Bavaria to meet up with Adolf Hitler and top Nazis to try to avert war.

Chamberlain thought he'd achieved success by declaring 'Peace In Our Time' when he returned, famously waving about a piece of white paper as he disembarked from his plane back in Britain, having reached a settlement that gave Germany control of the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia. That agreement of course was to end in tatters as Germany later marched into the rest of Czechoslovakia in early 1939 followed by Poland which eventually brought about the disaster of World War Two.

The author Robert Harris says of the British delegation to Munich:: "They felt trapped, knowing this terrible things is happening, but struggling in the face of it."

Robert Harris is pleased to have Jeremy Irons in the lead role: "It's great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons' stature playing Chamberlain. This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light. He was an incredibly dominating figure in his day and tripped Hitler up in Munich."

Who is starring in 'Munich - The Edge Of War'

In Munich - The Edge of War Hollywood star Jeremy Irons (Dead Ringers, The French Lieutenant's Woman) plays Britain's now much-maligned Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, a naive aristocrat who'd appeased Hitler much to the despair of fellow Conservative MP Winston Churchill.

Chamberlain is accompanied to Munich by British civil servant Hugh Legat, who is played by George MacKay (The Trick, 1917, Pride, The Outcast, 11.22.63 and upcoming BBC1 drama The Gallows Pole). On the German diplomatic side, Hugh's one-time friend Paul von Hartmann is played by Jannis Niewohner.

Former Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay plays Hugh's wife Pamela, Cold Feet star Robert Bathurst plays British Ambassador to Berlin Sir Neville Henderson, while Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal) is Sir Horace Wilson, an influential government official who accompanies Chamberlain to Munich. Anji Mohindra, Sandra Huller (Requiem) and Babylon Berlin star Liv Lisa Fries also appear.

George MacKay as Hugh Legat in 'Munich - The Edge of War'. (Image credit: Netflix)

German diplomat Paul von Hartmann is played by Jannis Niewohner in 'Munich - The Edge of War'. (Image credit: Netflix)

