Is Doctor Who on Netflix? Cast Members Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill as a BBC screening of Doctor Who in New York, 2020.

Is Doctor Who on Netflix? If you’re hunting for the best place to watch one of the greatest sci-fi heroes ever created in action, look no further.

The series, which follows an alien mysteriously referred to only as “The Doctor” has been a mainstay in British pop culture since the 60s. Armed with their trusty sonic screwdriver and the legendary time-travelling TARDIS, the Doctor has been halting alien threats to life on Earth for decades.

If you’re wondering how you can watch one of the best British shows, we’ve put together this little guide. Here’s how to watch Doctor Who...

Is Doctor Who on Netflix?

Doctor Who used to be available on Netflix in the US and the UK, but it isn’t anymore.

How to watch Doctor Who in the United States

Season 12 of Doctor Who used to be available to stream for free on BBC America but it has since been taken down. Now, US viewers will need an HBO Max subscription to watch modern Doctor Who in the US.

All 12 seasons of the show are available to stream on HBO Max right now. HBO Max only has a single subscription plan and it costs $14.99 a month, with no contract so you can cancel whenever you want.

Alongside Doctor Who, HBO Max is now the exclusive streaming home of Game of Thrones, Russell T. Davies’ beloved 2021 series It’s A Sin and Friends. It’s also home to every single Warner Bros. movie released this year including the Justice League Snyder Cut, as well as an extensive backlog of beloved shows, movies and original content, too.

How to watch Doctor Who in the UK

Finding the sci-fi sensation in the UK couldn’t be easier right now. All you need to do is head over to BBC iPlayer, where you can find all 12 seasons of the revived show available to stream for free.

That means you can relive every adventure since the show returned, starting with Russell T. Davies revival of the show with brooding Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston right the way through to the latest seasons with Jodie Whittaker.

How to watch Classic Doctor Who

If you decide modern Doctor Who isn’t enough for you, you’re in luck; BritBox has over 100 complete stories available to stream in both the US and the UK.

The original series ran for 26 seasons from 1963 right the way through to 1989, and BritBox has over 550 episodes on the platform. This means newcomers to the show (or veterans of the 2005 revival) have over 120 additional complete stories waiting to binged on BritBox right now.

If you fancy falling further down the Doctor Who rabbit hole, BritBox also has some bonus classic Who material to get through. Offerings include the feature-length fictionalised making of special An Adventure in Space & Time and Doctor Who companion Sarah Jane Smith’s adventure K9 & Company.

BritBox doesn’t cost much to add to your streaming diet, and we’ve also got a full list of all the shows available on BritBox for you to help decide whether you need BritBox or not.