How to watch Doctor Who season 2 online: episode release schedule, free options and more for new Ncuti Gatwa season

The new season of Doctor Who is called season 2, season 15 or season 41 depending on who you ask, but whatever you call it, it debuts on Saturday, April 12.

This is the second batch of Doctor Who episodes to star fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and comes several months after the release of the 2024 Christmas Special.

This new season is set to given the Doctor a new companion, Belinda Chandra, and also bring back Ruby Sunday from the previous season. We know a few guest stars like Alan Cumming, Freddie Fox and Rose Ayling-Ellis will be in the show and some returning faces will appear too.

So here's how to watch Doctor Who season 2 / 15 / 41. But before we get into streaming options, let's look at the episode release schedule.

Episode release schedule

The Robot Revolution — Saturday, April 12 Lux — Saturday, April 19 The Well — Saturday, April 26 Lucky Day — Saturday, May 3 The Story & the Engine — Saturday, May 10 The Interstellar Song Contest — Saturday, May 7 Wish World — Saturday, May 24 The Reality War — Saturday, May 31

How to watch Doctor Who season 2 in the US

Doctor Who fans who live in the US will be able to watch the show on the streaming service Disney Plus.

Every episode of the show will hit Disney Plus on the day listed above, with the first season and Christmas special all already on there.

Disney Plus starts at $9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, or $15.99 for ad-free streaming. Both options have annual plans: $99.99 or $159.99 respectively, and signing up via the Disney Bundle gets you a subscription to the service, as well as Hulu, for $10.99 monthly.

How to watch Doctor Who season 2 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you don't watch Doctor Who via Disney Plus. Instead you can watch them via BBC online or on TV.

On TV, it'll air on BBC One on the Saturdays listed above. The first episode airs at 6:50pm although it could vary slightly each week.

Alternatively, you can watch online using the BBC's streaming service iPlayer. Episodes will be added at 8am each Saturday, so if you can't wait until the evening to watch the show, this will be your fastest way.

Unlike the last season, this one will also air on Disney Plus, which starts at £4.99 for its ad-free tier. Since the BBC shows it for free, this will only be a worthwhile option if you wanted to sign up for Disney Plus anyway.

How to watch Doctor Who season 2 in Australia

As is the case elsewhere, Doctor Who season 2 will come to the streaming service Disney Plus in Australia.

Episodes will follow the release schedule above, so you won't need to wait an extra day unlike for some shows.

In Australia, Disney Plus starts at $15.99 or $159.99 per year for its cheapest tier, with a recent price increase pushing that cost a little northward.