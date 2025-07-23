How to watch Washington Black online or on TV from around the world

We travel back in time to the 19th century in Washington Black, which releases on Wednesday, July 23, and we'll help you figure out how to watch this anticipated series.

Washington Black follows an 11-year old boy living on a Barbados sugar plantation, who's forced to run away. He has to travel the world using his scientific mind to survive, on an adventure which helps him better understand how he understands his family and freedom.

It's based on a popular novel by Esi Edugyan and the cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans and Edward Bluemel.

Here's how to watch Washington Black wherever you are.

How to watch Washington Black in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Washington Black by using the streaming service Hulu.

The series will hit the streamer on Wednesday, July 23, and all eight episodes of Washington Black will become available to watch at the same time.

A subscription to Hulu costs $9.99 per month. That's for ad-enabled streaming but ad-free will set you back $17.99 monthly.

You can also get access to Hulu via the Disney Bundle, a discounted dual subscription which also includes Disney Plus, and via the cord-cutting service Hulu with Live TV on certain tiers.

How to watch Washington Black in the UK

TV fans living in the UK will be able to watch Washington Black via Disney Plus.

As in the US, all eight episodes of Washington Black will stream from the same day: Wednesday, July 23.

You can watch Disney Plus shows for as little as £4.99, though that's for the ad-enabled plan and you'll have to pay £7.99 for ad-free streaming. Those prices are both per month.

How to watch Washington Black in Australia

Unlike in many other regions, we don't have a release date for Washington Black in Australia.

We'd have expected it to come to Disney Plus, but the streamer's list for new releases in Australia doesn't include it.

We'll have to wait to see where it eventually ends up, but it's possible it'll still come to Disney's streamer, just later.