How to watch Call Her Alex: stream the Alex Cooper docuseries online or on TV

Learn about a podcast star on Tuesday, June 10, because that's when the new docuseries Call Her Alex releases and we'll help you find out how to watch it.

Call Her Alex centers on Alex Cooper, the host and star of the popular podcast 'Call Her Daddy'.

Through he docuseries we learn about how she created the audio series and made it big, while also following Cooper as she prepares for her first big tour in which she takes 'Call Her Daddy' on the road.

'Call Her Daddy' is popular around the world and so listeners around the globe are going to want to know how to stream Call Her Alex. We're here to help; read on to find out how to see it.

How to watch Call Her Alex in the US

To watch Call Her Alex from anywhere in the US, you'll have to be a subscriber to the streaming service Hulu.

Hulu will get both parts of Call Her Alex on Tuesday, June 10 with no delays between their air dates.

A subscription to Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or $18.99 for ad-free. Many people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle which also gets you a subscription to Disney Plus and costs $10.99 monthly (there are also higher tiers for ad-free streaming and also ESPN Plus).



How to watch Call Her Alex in the UK

The way to watch Call Her Alex in the UK is by using Disney Plus, because this streaming service is generally the way to watch Hulu shows outside the US. Both episodes of the docuseries will land on the House of Mouse streamer on Tuesday, June 10.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or £7.99 for ad-free, and the latter also has an annual equivalent at £79.99 for a year.

How to watch Call Her Alex in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Call Her Alex on Disney Plus; it's also coming to Disney's streamer in most other countries around the world.

Both episodes of the show will release on Tuesday, June 10, with no day delay like some other streaming shows get.

You can sign up for Disney Plus via the links below; it starts at $15.99 per month for a subscription though there are higher tiers and annual plans available too.

If you sign up right, away, though, you can get your first four months for $4.99 per month. This is a deal that's eligible until Wednesday, June 11 so you'll need to act quick.