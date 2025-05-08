How to watch Octopus!: stream the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-narrated doc online

By published

Make some tentacled friends

A still of an octopus from Prime Video series Octopus!
(Image credit: Prime Video)
Jump to:

Fleabag Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the voice behind the new nature documentary Octopus!, which debuts online on Thursday, May 8.

Quick links

Streaming: Prime Video
Free trials: Prime Video free trials
Debut: Thursday, May 8
Episodes: 2 (at once)

Octopus! is a two-part docuseries about octopi as well as the people who love them.

We'll follow the life cycle of a Giant Pacific Octopus from a fry (that's what a young octopus is called, apparently) all the way until death. And at the same time we'll meet all kinds of people who work with the creatures like zoologists, scientists and 30 Rock actor Tracy Morgan.

So if that sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Octopus! online.

How to watch Octopus! online

To watch the documentary Octopus!, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime, because the series will be available to watch on Prime Video.

Both episodes of Octopus! will hit Prime Video on Thursday, May 8. They're not expected to air on TV or other streaming platforms, just Prime Video.

The streaming service Prime Video is available to any Amazon Prime subscriber, as one of the many perks offered to subscribers.

A subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year. By default your videos will have commercials, but an extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month will do away with them. Here's how to remove commercials from your Prime Video subscription.

How to watch Octopus! for free

If you're interested in Octopus! but don't want to pay for Prime Video just to watch the docuseries, then you'll be glad to know that there may be a way to watch it for free.

New subscribers to Amazon Prime who sign up are able to get a free trial for their first 30 days. This will let you watch Octopus!, and all of Prime Video's other videos, for free for a month.

It rolls into a paid subscription once the 30 days are over.

How to watch Octopus! everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Octopus!, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

  • Download the app at NordVPN
  • Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
  • Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
Image
Exclusive deal

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Editor

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.

As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.

You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy answers on May 7?

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 7, 2025: Steffy tells Hope about Liam

Netflix adds a new series based on the Judy Blume classic — and I can't wait to watch it

See more latest
Most Popular
River stars Nicola Walker and Stellan Skarsgård
ITVX adds 100% Rotten Tomatoes rated Nicola Walker drama that was on Netflix — watch the box set free now
Neilish Vinjamuri, Isaac Hirsch and Adriana Harmeyer on Jeopardy! Masters
What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy answers on May 7?
Gizelle Bryant talking to a suitor in Bravo&#039;s Love Hotel
Peacock is streaming the best new reality TV show I’ve seen this year
Natasha Lyonne in a poster for Poker Face season 2.
How to watch Poker Face season 2: stream the crime comedy series online
Liam (Scott Clifton) looks very serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam mends rift between Taylor and Brooke?
Cassian Bilton in the third season of Foundation on Apple TV Plus
Apple TV Plus releases trailer for return of its best sci-fi show — with something past seasons were sorely missing
Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn surprised in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Lulu and Brook Lynn actually agree on something?
Christel Khalil as Lily smirking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily’s bold Damian move infuriates Devon?
The Match
Netflix adds Korean movie about the greatest Go match in history — as a board game fan, I'm thrilled!
Ricardo Darín in Netflix&#039;s The Eternaut
Netflix rapidly gives sci-fi survival thriller a second season — and the first has already clocked 10.8 million views worldwide
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch