How to watch Octopus!: stream the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-narrated doc online

Fleabag Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the voice behind the new nature documentary Octopus!, which debuts online on Thursday, May 8.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trials: Prime Video free trials

Debut: Thursday, May 8

Episodes: 2 (at once)

Octopus! is a two-part docuseries about octopi as well as the people who love them.

We'll follow the life cycle of a Giant Pacific Octopus from a fry (that's what a young octopus is called, apparently) all the way until death. And at the same time we'll meet all kinds of people who work with the creatures like zoologists, scientists and 30 Rock actor Tracy Morgan.

So if that sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Octopus! online.

How to watch Octopus! online

To watch the documentary Octopus!, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime, because the series will be available to watch on Prime Video.

Both episodes of Octopus! will hit Prime Video on Thursday, May 8. They're not expected to air on TV or other streaming platforms, just Prime Video.

The streaming service Prime Video is available to any Amazon Prime subscriber, as one of the many perks offered to subscribers.

A subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year. By default your videos will have commercials, but an extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month will do away with them. Here's how to remove commercials from your Prime Video subscription.

How to watch Octopus! for free

If you're interested in Octopus! but don't want to pay for Prime Video just to watch the docuseries, then you'll be glad to know that there may be a way to watch it for free.

New subscribers to Amazon Prime who sign up are able to get a free trial for their first 30 days. This will let you watch Octopus!, and all of Prime Video's other videos, for free for a month.

It rolls into a paid subscription once the 30 days are over.

How to watch Octopus! everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Octopus!, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!