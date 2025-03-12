How to watch The Wheel of Time season 3: when do episodes release and how can you stream them?

Fantasy fans assemble: after a year and a half The Wheel of Time season 3 is finally here, and I'm going to give you all the information you need to see it.

With this new season, that was shot back-to-back with season 2, we'll be returned to a world in peril: allies of the Dark One have been let loose, and though the Dragon Reborn has been discovered, this may be a blessing or a curse as we'll discover in the new season.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is based on the fourth book of Robert Jordan's long-running saga, entitled The Shadow Rising, although according to reports some elements are drawn from the succeeding book The Fires of Heaven.

So here's everything you need to know to watch The Wheel of Time season 3 including when episodes come out and how you can stream them.

How to watch The Wheel of Time season 3

Returning fans of the show will now how to watch The Wheel of Time season 3, because it's the same as for past seasons, but if you're new: the show will release on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time is made by Amazon, exclusively for its video streaming service Prime Video. Prime Video is one facet of an Amazon Prime subscription, along with a few other tools and services.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, but that's for ad-enabled streaming. An additional fee of $2.99 / £2.99 per month lets you stream ad-free, and you can find out how to remove adverts from Prime Video here. If you've never signed up for Prime before, you'll be glad to hear that there's a 30-day Prime Video free trial.

All past seasons of The Wheel of Time can be watched on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode release schedule

So you've figured out how to watch The Wheel of Time, but when do episodes come out?

The Wheel of Time season 3 gets a three-episode premiere on Thursday, March 13 followed by weekly episode drops.

Episodes of Prime Video shows generally get added at midnight GMT, which is 10am AEST that day or 8 pm ET/5 pm PT the day before. Presumably, this release schedule will follow for TWoT season 3, but we'll have to find out for sure.

Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1, To Race the Shadow — Thursday, March 13

Episode 2, A Question of Crimson — Thursday, March 13

Episode 3, Seeds of Shadow — Thursday, March 13

Episode 4, The Road to the Spear— Thursday, March 20

Episode 5, Tel-aran-rhiod — Thursday, March 27

Episode 6, name TBC — Thursday, April 3

Episode 7, name TBC — Thursday, April 10

Episode 8, name TBC — Thursday, April 17

How to read The Wheel of Time for season 3

By all accounts, The Wheel of Time season 3 will be based on the fourth book in Robert Jordan's series, which is called The Shadow Rising.

You can find The Shadow Rising on Amazon US here or Amazon UK here. In the US it seems to be on Kindle Unlimited, if you subscribe to that, and audiobooks in both regions are available on Audible. You can easily buy it in hardback or paperback too.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins has also confirmed that season 3 will also incorporate some parts of the fifth book, The Fires of Heaven, which you can find on Amazon US here and Amazon UK here. Between the two books that's a combined 1,400 pages, so you'd better get reading!

How to watch The Wheel of Time season 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Wheel of Time, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!