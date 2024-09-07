Amazon Prime free trials: how to get Prime Video for free

In the super-competitive world of video streaming services, free trials are important to let people check out the library of a platform and sample its originals without paying. Prime Video is one of the platforms which offers a free trial though there are a few caveats.

Prime Video is the main streaming service of Amazon, alongside FreeVee which is free by default. It's accessed through an Amazon Prime membership, which is an umbrella subscription that includes many other things like shopping perks, Amazon Music, Prime Reading and more.

You normally have to pay $14.99 / $8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year for Amazon Prime but luckily, there's a way to try it without paying. The Prime Video free trial joins the Apple TV Plus free trial as one of the few remaining ways to test out a major streaming platform without paying.

So here's all you need to know about the Prime Video free trials.

How to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial

To sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial, you'll first need an Amazon account. These are free and are required to place shopping orders. You can easily create an account on the website.

After that, upgrade your account to an Amazon Prime account, which is the paid version. During this process you'll find the option to opt for the 30-day free trial, which will ensure that payment isn't taken immediately. Find links to Amazon below.

Amazon Prime free trial frequently asked questions

Who can get an Amazon Prime free trial? All first-time subscribers to Amazon Prime can get the free trial, but returning customers can't. The way Amazon determines this is via the email address you use to sign up with. If this matches an account that's already had the trial, you can't get another one.

How long is the Amazon Prime free trial? If you sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial, it'll last for 30 days, giving you a month to enjoy what's on offer. After that time your trial will automatically roll into a paid subscription, so you'll need to cancel if you don't want to continue with an Amazon Prime membership.

How do you cancel a Amazon Prime at the end of the free trial? To end your Amazon Prime trial and return your account to a standard free one, find the Your Account page on the Amazon website and then scroll down to Your Memberships & Subscriptions near the bottom. Select this, and you'll see your Prime membership (as well as any other subscriptions you have linked to the account. Press the button for Prime membership settings, then press Manage membership, then press Manage. You'll here have options for pausing or ending your membership. You can also find here an option to set a reminder before your membership needs renewing, so you don't forget and accidentally roll into a paid plan.

What does an Amazon Prime free trial include? This article largely refers to Prime Video, and the Amazon Prime trial lets you use this library like you would if you were a full member. You can watch Amazon's movies and shows, stream its sports and watch the third-party content in the library. This includes FreeVee content though you don't need Prime for that. Not all Prime Video entries are included. Many of them are included in add-on packages like Paramount Plus, Crunchyroll or Shudder, and you'l need to add these onto your subscription to watch them. Amazon's video listings also include loads of other videos that you have to rent or buy, which aren't included in Prime. Outside of Prime Video, the Prime trial includes all the other parts of a membership too. This includes one-day shipping, free Kindle books with Prime Reading, access to the free tier of Amazon Music, a monthly selection of free video games from Prime Gaming and a fair few other perks depending on your region.

Can you get a second Amazon Prime free trial? Once you've signed up for an Amazon Prime free trial, if you end the subscription but then want to start again, you won't be able to get the free trial. It's a single-use only kind of deal.