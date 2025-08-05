Neighbours spoilers: Will Holly and Andrew kiss AGAIN?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between August 11 to 14...
Airs Monday 11 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Married man Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) is full of regret after his kiss with Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
So the copper hurries home to Number 26 to romance his unsuspecting wife, Wendy (Candice Leask).
However, Andrew is unaware that someone close to home saw him and Holly kissing outside the Lassiters On Tap drinks van...
But WHO?
Airs Tuesday 12 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) work together on a photoshoot for the Jewellery Expo at Lassiters.
The women appear to have put their earlier rivalry aside and are becoming friends.
But will their rivalry be reignited when Krista finds out that Annalise previously tried to hit on her husband, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano)!
Airs Wednesday 13 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Holly is accused of being a THIEF after the jewellery from the Lassiters photoshoot goes missing!
Holly swears she is innocent.
But if she didn't steal the expensive jewellery then WHO did?
Holly is called in for questioning by the Police which leads to an awkward exchange with copper Andrew...
Airs Thursday 14 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Things continue to fall apart for the Varga-Murphy family this week on the Aussie soap.
Remi (Naomi Rukavina) finds out she can't return to her job at Erinsborough Hospital because of her memory problems since her head injury.
So the doctor goes to work for Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) down at the Tram.
Meanwhile, JJ (Riley Bryant) is confused when his girlfriend, Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner), suddenly rushes out of their romantic movie date!
WHAT has JJ done wrong?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
