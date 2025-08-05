Home and Away spoilers: Will CHEATING Remi confess to girlfriend Bree?

Will Bree find out about boyfriend Remi's betrayal with Avalon on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is full of regret when he wakes up in bed next to Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi instantly feels guilty for betraying his unsuspecting girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree is worried that Remi has gone missing when her phone calls go unanswered.



However, Remi's mates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), have their own suspicions about his whereabouts...



Eden and Sonny track Remi down at Avalon's house, where they are shocked to discover he hooked-up with the singer.



Has Remi ruined everything?



And on top of that, music producer Remi has been taking drugs too!



When stressed-out Bree pushes Eden for answers about Remi, will she have no choice but to spin a lie about WHAT her cheating boyfriend has been up to?

Remi wakes up in bed next to Avalon on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden and Sonny discover Remi has cheated on his girlfriend Bree on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) remains unaware that his mum Samantha has abandoned him now that she is behind bars.



Cohen's temporary foster carer, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), is trying to find the right moment to tell him the heartbreaking truth.



Roo is left reeling when Cohen's letter to his mum is returned unopened from the prison.



Along with a request from the prison warden to not send any more letters.

Roo finally realises it is time to take a walk and break the news of Samantha's rejection to Cohen...

