Home and Away spoilers: Can Remi and Bree keep Sonny safe?
Airs Wednesday 18 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has put his fallout with long-time mate Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) behind him on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sonny was left badly beaten and bruised after a run-in with the River Boys gang.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sonny convinces doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) that he is ready to be discharged from Northern District Hospital.
Remi and girlfriend Bree know that Sonny will need to lay low with the River Boys still lurking around.
But how can they keep him safe?
After copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) reveals he can not provide any Police protection, Remi takes drastic action to safeguard Sonny's life...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is desperate for news of Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Is she safe following the arrest of her dodgy boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson)?
Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), comes clean and admits that she warned Lacey to stop visiting him in hospital.
Leah heavily blames bad girl Lacey for leading Theo astray.
However, Theo is not happy about both Leah and Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) interference in his life and orders them to get out of his hospital room!
Meanwhile Lacey, who has gone into hiding, is worried when she receives a threatening voicemail message from the River Boys after her betrayal of Gage...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.