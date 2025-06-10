Home and Away spoilers: Can Remi and Bree keep Sonny safe?

Can Remi and Bree find a way to keep Sonny safe from the vengeful River Boys gang on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has put his fallout with long-time mate Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) behind him on Home and Away



Sonny was left badly beaten and bruised after a run-in with the River Boys gang.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sonny convinces doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) that he is ready to be discharged from Northern District Hospital.



Remi and girlfriend Bree know that Sonny will need to lay low with the River Boys still lurking around.

But how can they keep him safe?



After copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) reveals he can not provide any Police protection, Remi takes drastic action to safeguard Sonny's life...

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is desperate for news of Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



Is she safe following the arrest of her dodgy boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson)?



Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), comes clean and admits that she warned Lacey to stop visiting him in hospital.



Leah heavily blames bad girl Lacey for leading Theo astray.



However, Theo is not happy about both Leah and Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) interference in his life and orders them to get out of his hospital room!

Meanwhile Lacey, who has gone into hiding, is worried when she receives a threatening voicemail message from the River Boys after her betrayal of Gage...

WHY is Theo so angry with Justin and Leah on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lacey receives a threatening message from the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

