Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo survive the River Boys NIGHTMARE?
Airs Tuesday 1 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) are in DANGER from the River Boys on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The violent gang are determined to make sure Theo and Sonny don't make it to court, to testify against gang member, Gage Reynolds.
It's not looking good for Theo, who is now bleeding from the wounds he was left with after nasty Gage's previous attack, when he tried to crush Theo with his own car!
With both Theo and Sonny stranded out in the middle of nowhere, the River Boys intend to make sure the guys don't live to tell the tale...
Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), head for Yabbie Creek Police Station to get an update about her missing nephew, Theo.
However, when Leah comes face-to-face with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), who has been working with cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to help put Gage behind bars, it all kicks off!
Leah makes it very clear that she blames Lacey for Theo's latest ordeal at the hands of the River Boys...
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is thrown when she receives a congratulations text message from her estranged dad, Jimmy.
Eden still wants nothing to do with the man who cheated on her mum Deb years earlier.
So how did Jimmy find out about Eden and Cash's engagement?
Eden immediately jumps to the conclusion that it may have been one of her siblings, Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto), who shared the news.
Or was it someone unexpected who shared details of Eden's personal life with the man she hates?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
