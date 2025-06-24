Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo survive the River Boys NIGHTMARE?

Leah and Justin fear the worst after Theo goes missing on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) are in DANGER from the River Boys on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The violent gang are determined to make sure Theo and Sonny don't make it to court, to testify against gang member, Gage Reynolds.



It's not looking good for Theo, who is now bleeding from the wounds he was left with after nasty Gage's previous attack, when he tried to crush Theo with his own car!



With both Theo and Sonny stranded out in the middle of nowhere, the River Boys intend to make sure the guys don't live to tell the tale...



Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), head for Yabbie Creek Police Station to get an update about her missing nephew, Theo.



However, when Leah comes face-to-face with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), who has been working with cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to help put Gage behind bars, it all kicks off!



Leah makes it very clear that she blames Lacey for Theo's latest ordeal at the hands of the River Boys...

Will Theo and Sonny make it out alive on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah and Justin confront cop Cash for news about Theo on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is thrown when she receives a congratulations text message from her estranged dad, Jimmy.



Eden still wants nothing to do with the man who cheated on her mum Deb years earlier.



So how did Jimmy find out about Eden and Cash's engagement?



Eden immediately jumps to the conclusion that it may have been one of her siblings, Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto), who shared the news.



Or was it someone unexpected who shared details of Eden's personal life with the man she hates?

How did Eden's estranged dad Jimmy find out about her engagement on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

