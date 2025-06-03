Home and Away spoilers: WHO gets blamed for Theo's near death experience?
Airs Monday 9 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is rushed to hospital after his near-fatal brush with death on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Theo was almost crushed to death by his own car after River Boy gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), took REVENGE when he found out Theo has been secretly hooking-up with his girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Theo's worried aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), arrive at Northern District Hospital.
After seeing the state Theo is in, Justin is quick to blame Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) for getting Theo involved with the River Boys gang in the first place.
Justin loses his cool and gets into an angry confrontation with Sonny's mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), who argues that it was Sonny who actually saved Theo's life.
But things go from bad to worse, when Theo is suddenly wheeled away in a critical condition for EMERGENCY surgery...
Meanwhile, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to prove that Gage is the culprit who attacked Theo.
Unfortunately, when Cash confronts the gang outside their warehouse, Gage and his River Boys buddies all deny knowing anything about Theo's unfortunate "accident".
However, could it be that Gage's girlfriend Lacey might be secretly prepared to tell ALL about his violent crime...
