Home and Away spoilers: Theo's recovery suffers a setback...
Airs Tuesday 17 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is awake again after EMERGENCY surgery on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Theo narrowly survived being crushed to death by his own car, after River Boy gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), attacked him.
But now Theo feels in a slump, desperate to see Gage's now ex-girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
However, Theo is unaware that his protective aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has warned Lacey not to visit him in hospital again...
Down in the dumps, Theo refuses to do the physiotherapy exercises that could help his recovery.
In the mean time, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still being targeted by the River Boys after arresting Gage.
Does the gang intend to get REVENGE after Lacey's betrayal of Gage to the Police?
It's time for foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), to be on her way.
Social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) tells foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) that the troubled girl is going to be sent away for psychiatric help following her dark and disturbing behaviour while in Summer Bay.
Eliza turns on the tears, pleading to be allowed to stay.
But after discovering that her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) almost had another heart attack because Eliza hid his heart medication, Roo has finally decided that enough is enough...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.