Home and Away spoilers: Theo's recovery suffers a setback...

By published

Airs Tuesday 17 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Theo Poulos
Theo is down-in-the-dumps after lover Lacey goes into hiding to stay safe from the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is awake again after EMERGENCY surgery on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Theo narrowly survived being crushed to death by his own car, after River Boy gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), attacked him.

But now Theo feels in a slump, desperate to see Gage's now ex-girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).

However, Theo is unaware that his protective aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has warned Lacey not to visit him in hospital again...

Down in the dumps, Theo refuses to do the physiotherapy exercises that could help his recovery.

In the mean time, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still being targeted by the River Boys after arresting Gage.

Does the gang intend to get REVENGE after Lacey's betrayal of Gage to the Police?

Home and Away spoilers, Remi Carter, Bree Cameron, Cash Newman

Remi, Bree and Cash discuss the threat from the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's time for foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), to be on her way.

Social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) tells foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) that the troubled girl is going to be sent away for psychiatric help following her dark and disturbing behaviour while in Summer Bay.

Eliza turns on the tears, pleading to be allowed to stay.

But after discovering that her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) almost had another heart attack because Eliza hid his heart medication, Roo has finally decided that enough is enough...

Home and Away spoilers, Eliza Sherwood

Eliza's stay in Summer Bay comes to an end on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

