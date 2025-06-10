Home and Away spoilers: Theo's recovery suffers a setback...

Theo is down-in-the-dumps after lover Lacey goes into hiding to stay safe from the River Boys on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is awake again after EMERGENCY surgery on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Theo narrowly survived being crushed to death by his own car, after River Boy gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), attacked him.



But now Theo feels in a slump, desperate to see Gage's now ex-girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



However, Theo is unaware that his protective aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has warned Lacey not to visit him in hospital again...

Down in the dumps, Theo refuses to do the physiotherapy exercises that could help his recovery.



In the mean time, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still being targeted by the River Boys after arresting Gage.



Does the gang intend to get REVENGE after Lacey's betrayal of Gage to the Police?

Remi, Bree and Cash discuss the threat from the River Boys on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's time for foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), to be on her way.



Social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) tells foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) that the troubled girl is going to be sent away for psychiatric help following her dark and disturbing behaviour while in Summer Bay.

Eliza turns on the tears, pleading to be allowed to stay.



But after discovering that her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) almost had another heart attack because Eliza hid his heart medication, Roo has finally decided that enough is enough...

Eliza's stay in Summer Bay comes to an end on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

