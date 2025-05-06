Home and Away spoilers: Sonny has a WARNING for Theo!

Sonny warns Theo it's a bad idea to get further involved with bad boy Gage on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is risking life and limb after hooking-up with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lacey happens to be the girlfriend of River Boy gang member Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), who has already proved he is not a guy to be messed with!



As far as Gage is concerned, Theo is hero of the hour after stepping-in as a replacement driver for a car race.



Gage thanks Theo with a BONUS payment.



Theo is excited at the thought of making more money by racing his own car next time!



However, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) is starting to sense DANGER and warns Theo it's time for them to back-off...



But it looks like Theo is already in too deep.



Tempted by the chance to make more cash and hook-up with Lacey again, Theo decides he ain't going anywhere!

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is annoyed that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has dropped the ball on the wedding planning.



She kick starts the plans and gets Tane involved with sorting out the flowers for the Big Day.

But during some wine tasting at Salt, Dana gets slightly carried away.



While Dana is enjoying several drinks too many, Sonny arrives at Salt and starts to flirt with her!

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is feeling increasingly uneasy around foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).



Especially after finding out that Eliza may have been responsible for the house fire at her previous foster placement...



But Marilyn still can't seem to convince Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about Eliza's dark side.



After Eliza manages to talk her way out of trouble with Roo again, she issues a chilling warning to Marilyn...



Had Marilyn better watch out?

