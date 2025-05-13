Home and Away spoilers: Sonny WARNS Theo about Gage and Lacey!
Airs Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Sonny Baldwin (played by Ryan Bown) has warned Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) that it's time to get uninvolved with the River Boys and their dodgy doings on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately, Theo is refusing to see sense.
Garage mechanic Theo has already made a load of money by fixing-up stolen cars for gang member Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).
Plus, he has also started secretly hooking-up with Gage's girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington)!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sonny tries to convince Theo to sell the car he's been busy fixing up.
However, Theo has his sights set on chasing more money by street racing with his own vehicle...
When Sonny goes in search of Theo, he is alarmed to witness him and Lacey kissing in her car!
Meanwhile, for some reason Gage is not happy with Theo and goes looking for him at Summer Bay Auto.
Uh-oh.
Is Gage about to find out the truth about Theo and Lacey?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) remains unaware that her long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), has temporarily stepped away from the Bay to avoid interfering with her recovery.
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have been keeping the truth from Irene.
But will Irene find out about the noble sacrifice John has secretly made to help the recovering alcoholic?
