Home and Away spoilers: Lacey makes a BIG mistake!
Airs Friday 27 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) has unknowingly led Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) into DANGER on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Lacey is desperate to see lover boy Theo and leaves the safety of the safe house to go and visit him.
Unfortunately, the vengeful River Boys gang are following her...
Theo and Lacey are blissfully unaware of the threat as they secretly enjoy some alone time together.
But with the court case of Lacey's ex-boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson), approaching, his River Boy buddies are prepared to do whatever it takes to prevent Theo, Lacey and Sonny testifying against him...
Meanwhile, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) clashes with her sister Dana (Ally Harris) over her new romance with Sonny.
Hasn't Dana learned anything from the past?
Remember when she first arrived in Summer Bay and found herself in a whole LOT of trouble because of her drug dealing ex-boyfriend?
Harper is concerned that Dana could be in danger since Sonny is being targeted by the River Boys...
However, Dana stands her ground because she is already falling for Sonny.
But it's not long before Harper's fears come true when Dana is threatened by gang member Diesel (Harrison Pearse) at Salt...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
