Home and Away spoilers: Irene ABANDONS baby Archie!

Disaster strikes when Irene agrees to babysit Archie on Home and Away...

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) is worried when he hears about Dana Matheson's (Ally Harris) accident with the iron on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



John secretly suspects it was Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) who left the hot iron ON at her beach house.



Irene recently confided in friend John about the mystery memory lapses she has been experiencing.



With social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) having returned to her job, Irene agrees to look after baby Archie at home.



However, disaster almost strikes when Irene leaves the house, forgetting that she is supposed to be babysitting!



Irene is horrified and distressed when she realises the mistake she almost made.



How could she possibly forget that she was babysitting?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) confides in friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) about her dilemma.



She still hasn't told foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), that his mum has now officially abandoned him...



Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is searching to see if Cohen has any other living relatives out there.



But the search hits a dead end when the copper discovers that Cohen's grandmother has unfortunately passed away.



Will Roo and David have no choice but to break a DOUBLE dose of heartbreaking news to Cohen?

